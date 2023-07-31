Anzeige
Montag, 31.07.2023
PR Newswire
31.07.2023
University of Technology Sydney (UTS) hosts Decarbonising Australia Summit

SYDNEY, July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a recognised leader in sustainability research, teaching and operations, and a university committed to becoming carbon neutral and climate positive by 2029, the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is proud to be hosting the inaugural Decarbonising Australia Business Summit: Partnering with Japan on the Transition to Net Zero this week.

Distinguished Professor Peter Ralph, Director of the Deep Green Biotech Hub at UTS, is one of the panellists for Science + Industry Partnership in Action.

Attendees to the Summit, organised by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), include 90 Japanese business leaders and hundreds of Australian industry, government and research representatives.

Among the keynote speakers are Minister for Climate Change and Energy, the Hon. Chris Bowen and Assistant Minister for Trade and Assistant Minister for Manufacturing, Senator the Hon. Tim Ayres.

Summit sessions featuring UTS experts include:

  • Panel session on UTS - Science + Industry Partnership in Action; hosted by Melissa Edwards, Research Director of the Centre for Business and Sustainable Development, UTS, and with panellists Distinguished Professor Peter Ralph, Director Deep Green Biotech Hub, UTS and Richard Adamson, Founder, Owner, Chief Brewer, Young Henrys Brewery
  • Networking session - UTS engineering expert in collaboration with industry partner addressing climate change; with Julie Jupp, UTS Professor of Digital Engineering in dialogue with Digital Tech Company
  • Case study: UTS and NTT on how to establish impactful industry/university

Relationships; Moderator Tim Harcourt, Industry Professor and Chief Economist, Institute for Public Policy Governance, UTS, panellists Herve Harvard, Director, RAPIDO, Engineering, UTS, and Akifumi Nagatani, General Manager, Australian Global Business, NTT.

UTS Vice-Chancellor, Professor Andrew Parfitt, said that as an institution with a proven track record in partnering with government and industry, both in Australia and overseas, in areas such as green energy and carbon emissions reduction, UTS was pleased to be selected as host of the inaugural summit.

"We signed an Australian-first Power Purchase Agreement with a solar farm in 2015, signed an Australian-first precinct cooling agreement in 2016, and opened an Australian first plastic-free food court in 2019," he said.

"Now, in hosting this important international conversation between Japan and Australia on decarbonisation, we are once again able to contribute toward a more sustainable planet."

The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is among the top 100 universities in the world. As Australia's leading technology university, UTS drives positive impact through a range of global research and industry partnerships. Learn more at uts.edu.au.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163779/UTS_Toby_Burrows_2020_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/university-of-technology-sydney-uts-hosts-decarbonising-australia-summit-301887624.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
