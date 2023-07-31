Optimizing Customer Experience: GAC MOTOR Boosts Logistics Speed with New Parts Distribution Center in Middle East

GUANGZHOU, China, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 28, GAC MOTOR announced the opening of Middle East Parts Distribution Center at Jebel Ali Free Zone, UAE. The launch ceremony was witnessed by over 30 representatives from GAC MOTOR's headquarters, Middle East division, dealers, service providers, and media partners. The establishment of the Center marks an important milestone for GAC MOTOR in implementing its "Customer First, Service First, Parts First" mission. It forms a key component of its overseas expansion strategy.

Elevating Service Efficiency to Eliminate Customer Concerns

GAC MOTOR's core mission is to establish top-level services that cover a vehicle's entire lifecycle to eliminate customer concerns. A timely supply of auto parts is the bottom line of after-sales service, which is critical to a brand's long-term development.

With over 2,000 types of component car parts in stock, worth more than US$1.5 million, these state-of-the-art local warehouses make it possible to rapidly respond to changes in local market demand without waiting for shipping.

The Center, managed by a clear and regimented organization system that prioritizes parts used in new models and medium-to-high frequency, has been put into trial operation since June 1. Order cycle time has been reduced from 25 to 7 days, vastly improving logistics efficiency.

The localized warehouses will enable faster delivery and more responsive customer service and ensure the retention of the popular GS3, GS5, and GS8 while encouraging the sales of new models like EMKOO and EMZOOM.

Optimizing International Warehousing: Paving the Way for Global Expansion

The Middle East Parts Distribution Center is the first of seven planned overseas GAC MOTOR parts warehouses to be established. It plays a crucial role in advancing GAC MOTOR's global business blueprint.

The automobile company, which aims to achieve a "Trillion-Yuan GAC" by 2030, is now entering a pivotal phase in development. Expanding its global network to include a comprehensive after-sales and parts supply system is a key step toward the goal.

GAC MOTOR will continuously commit to growing and changing, providing a better, faster, more enjoyable mobile life for every buyer and their family.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2164882/IMG_0483.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/optimizing-customer-experience-gac-motor-boosts-logistics-speed-with-new-parts-distribution-center-in-middle-east-301888906.html