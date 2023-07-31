Scientists in Korea examined the parameters of laser 'scribe and break' processes used to cut silicon cells, in search of optimizations to reduce damage caused at the cut edges. They also found that varying encapsulant thickness or even adding a supportive rail across the back of a module can help reduce performance loss caused by cell cutting damage.Virtually all modules on the market today feature cells that have been cut into two or more pieces. Using cut cells results in a lower current, reducing power loss at the module level. Half-cell modules typically produce 3-5% more power than full-cell ...

