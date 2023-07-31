Anzeige
Rockwell Automation's Industrial Decarbonization report connects the dots between automation technology and sustainability

The benefits of leveraging Industry 4.0 technology to support cost-effective, economic solutions for decarbonization

BRUSSELS, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced it has published a report - "Five Key Operational Pathways to Accelerate Industrial Decarbonization" - that looks at how the industrial sector can leverage data-driven technologies and insights to help accelerate the energy transition.

A new report titled

Business leaders face a major challenge in conceptualizing and delivering decarbonized processes in a way that balances profitability with future purpose, without adversely affecting the bottom line. This means that increasing energy efficiency, thoughtful use of critical resources, and innovative product and process redesign is no longer optional, but mission critical to ESG compliance and ensuring that emerging business models are equitably designed.

"Decarbonization will be a story of innovation and optimization," said Steffen Zendler, process industry strategy & marketing manager at Rockwell Automation. "Our customers have an install base from which they need to earn profits today to invest in the energy transition tomorrow. Process efficiency is key to balance these competing ambitions."

The report highlights five pathways that combine the urgent need to reduce the ecological impact of business operations, increasing production to meet growing demand, while maintaining profit margins to remain competitive. This zone of convergence is where operational efficiencies and improved profitability intersect with sustainability metrics, providing an effective strategy for decarbonization. The five pathways that fall within this zone are energy efficiency, extending asset lifespan, optimization of resources, faster response time to critical incidents and reducing personnel in remote or sensitive locations.

"You need to balance several factors to reduce your carbon emissions, but you also need to run a business. You need to know your costs, and drive efficiency and productivity," said Emmanuel Guilhamon, EMEA process industries manager - strategic accounts at Rockwell Automation. "Getting the right information will allow you to take the right decisions in order to drive sustainable outcomes."

The report covers topics including energy efficiency; asset electrification; low-carbon fuel, feedstock, and energy sources (LCFFES); and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS).

To learn more about the five key operational pathways to accelerate industrial decarbonization, download the industrial decarbonization report here.

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 28,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Rockwell Automation Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161872/Decarb_report_cover.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/4179400/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rockwell-automations-industrial-decarbonization-report-connects-the-dots-between-automation-technology-and-sustainability-301886091.html

