The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 31.07.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 31.07.2023Aktien1 CA2935701078 Ensign Energy Services Inc.2 BMG4690M1010 IBEX Ltd.3 US7867001049 Sagimet Biosciences Inc.4 CA1787181025 City View Green Holdings Inc.5 US0909117022 BioLase Inc.6 US6833733024 Ontrak Inc.7 CA88338H7040 Theratechnologies Inc.Anleihen/ETC/ETF1 US502431AP47 L3Harris Technologies Inc.2 US502431AR03 L3Harris Technologies Inc.3 US94106LBV09 Waste Management Inc.4 AT0000A35MQ2 Erste Group Bank AG5 US025816DK20 American Express Co.6 US04010LBE20 Ares Capital Corp.7 XS2660425401 Iceland Bondco PLC8 US502431AQ20 L3Harris Technologies Inc.9 XS2651633609 Mirae Asset Securities Co. Ltd.10 US94106LBW81 Waste Management Inc.11 DE000HLB4991 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale12 JE00BDD9QD91 WisdomTree BRENT Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged13 JE00B78NPW60 WisdomTree Industrial Metals - EUR Daily Hedged14 IE00BMTM6C49 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short15 IE00BMTM6B32 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged16 IE000CYTPBT0 Invesco Bloomberg Commodity Carbon Tilted UCITS ETF