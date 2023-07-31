Weidmüller USA, a manufacturer of electrical connectivity solutions, has introduced new PV DC Combiner Box models for large-scale PV systems in the US.Weidmüller USA has launched PV DC combiner boxes that provide bundling and protection for solar PV systems with central inverters. "We are bringing our experience and best practices for PV business from Europe to the US market," Reinaldo Cozzo, PV Business Development Manager, told pv magazine. "The DC combiner boxes bring greater reliability and the possibility to monitor the condition of each string, which is not common yet in the US." The rated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...