Provaris Energy has advanced its Tiwi H2 green hydrogen export project for the Tiwi Islands in Australia's Northern Territory, with the design feasibility report for the proposed solar farm and transmission system now complete.From pv magazine Australia Provaris Energy says the Tiwi H2 green hydrogen project is now on track to commence operations in 2027. A recent report by engineering consultancy CE Partners progresses the concept design of the solar farm and transmission system to a 30% level, which provides the basis for optioneering and design optimization. Perth-based Provaris Energy said ...

