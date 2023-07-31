K2 LT financial results for the first six months of 2023

During the first half of 2023 revenue of JSC K2 LT, compared to the same period in 2022, decreased by 22%, reaching €0.94 million. Net profit for the period decreased by 40% compared to the same period in 2022 and reached €295 thousand while EBITDA decreased by 32% and reached €471 thousand.

Decreased revenue and profit is mainly caused by lower number of deaths in Lithuania. In first half of 2023 there were 12% less deaths than during the same period in 2022.

"Rekviem LT", owned by JSC "K2 LT", revenue for the first halt of 2023 amounted €550 thousand. Pre-tax profit for the first half - €112 thousand.

Bernardas Vilkelis

AB "K2 LT" CEO

bernardas@k2lt.lt