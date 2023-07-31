Anzeige
Montag, 31.07.2023
Die große Turnaround-Spekulation des Sommers: Über 600 % bis zum Hoch!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2023 | 07:00
52 Leser
K2 LT financial results for the first six months of 2023

During the first half of 2023 revenue of JSC K2 LT, compared to the same period in 2022, decreased by 22%, reaching €0.94 million. Net profit for the period decreased by 40% compared to the same period in 2022 and reached €295 thousand while EBITDA decreased by 32% and reached €471 thousand.

Decreased revenue and profit is mainly caused by lower number of deaths in Lithuania. In first half of 2023 there were 12% less deaths than during the same period in 2022.

"Rekviem LT", owned by JSC "K2 LT", revenue for the first halt of 2023 amounted €550 thousand. Pre-tax profit for the first half - €112 thousand.

Bernardas Vilkelis

AB "K2 LT" CEO

bernardas@k2lt.lt

