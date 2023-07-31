Aton Resources, Inc.: Aton Reports New Surface Sampling Results from the Zeno and Semna Regional Target Areas

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Aton Resources Inc. (TSX-V:AAN) ("Aton" or the "Company") is pleased to update investors with the latest results from surface sampling programmes at its Zeno and Semna regional target areas, at the Company's 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat" or the "Concession"), in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Highlights:
- A total of 106 selective grab samples were collected from Zeno and the Semna regional prospect areas;
- The Semna regional samples were taken in a wide and previously unsampled area to the southeast of the historic Semna gold mine, which has been heavily exploited by artisanal miners in recent times, and the Zeno samples were taken from new artisanal workings where newly and/or more deeply exposed mineralised structures had previously been sampled at or near surface;
- 34 samples were collected from the Zeno prospect area, and returned assays including 36.20 g/t Au, 15.30 g/t Au and 14.15 g/t Au. 3 more samples also returned assays greater than 10 g/t Au, and a further 3 samples also returned assays greater than 5 g/t Au;
- 72 samples were collected from the Semna regional prospect area, and returned assays including 25.70 g/t Au, 16.55 g/t Au and 15.20 g/t Au. 4 more samples returned assays greater than 10 g/t Au, and a further 6 samples returned assays greater than 5 g/t Au;
- The structural orientations and style of mineralisation at both prospects bear similarities to those observed at the nearby Semna gold mine;
- This sampling programme significantly expands the area of mineralised veins and structures in the broader Semna-Zeno area.
"We are very pleased with another set of impressive sampling results from the Semna and Zeno areas, which significantly expands the area of known mineralisation, as well as helping us to better understand the distribution of the mineralisation and its structural controls. The entire Semna-Zeno regional area is a very high priority target for us, and we have now started RC drilling at Semna, and expect to start drilling at Zeno in the middle of August" said Tonno Vahk, Interim CEO. "We continue to push ahead, and remain firmly on track to submit our application for the mining licence at Abu Marawat in the coming weeks. We were also pleased to have recently attended the very successful Egypt Mining Forum in Cairo, and would like to congratulate our partners at the Ministry of Petroleum and the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority for organising and hosting such a great event which will surely aid in the development of the mineral exploration and mining sectors in Egypt. We are already looking forward to next year's event!"
Abu Marawat regional sampling programme
The Company has recently undertaken several surface sampling programmes, as part of its preparation and planning activities for the ongoing regional RC exploration drilling programme started in May 2023 (see news release dated May 19, 2023), and also to guide future exploration activities. Samples from the surface sampling programme have returned assays up to and including 67.5 g/t Au from Abu Gaharish, 54.9 g/t Au from Bohlog, and 27.6 g/t Au from Semna (see news release dated May 29, 2023), and 104.5 g/t Au from Zeno (see news release dated June 26, 2023).
Discussion of results
Zeno
Sampling was undertaken at the Zeno prospect area, located approximately 12 km north of the Rodruin mineral deposit and 4 km west of the old Semna gold mine (Figure 1). Artisanal miners have been very active in the general Zeno area in the previous 3 years, and have excavated numerous open pit and underground workings on what Aton believe to be potentially very high grade gold mineralised veins and structures. Previous surface sampling by Aton of visible gold and iron oxide bearing quartz veins returned assays including 117.5 g/t Au, 100.5 g/t Au, 72.3 g/t Au, 56.5 g/t Au and 48.3 g/t Au (see news release dated May 30, 2018), and more recently 104.5 g/t Au, 67.1 g/t Au and 43.0 g/t Au (see news release dated June 26, 2023).
Aton has recently completed a follow-up programme of selective grab sampling at Zeno, in areas previously sampled in 2018 (Figure 2), but which have recently been exploited by artisanal miners. A total of 34 samples were collected from recently mined veins and structures, or from excavations that were previously sampled at a higher level or along strike. Selected results from the recent sampling programme are shown in Table 1, and full assay results are presented in Appendix A.
Sample ID
Project
E
N
Sample type
Au (ppm)
Ag (ppm)
Cu (ppm)
Pb (ppm)
Zn (ppm)
AHA-45616
Zeno
555097
2924519
Grab
14.15
2.5
112
9
892
AHA-45622
Zeno
555309
2924030
Grab
11.20
2.2
387
10
301
AHA-45625
Zeno
554711
2924464
Grab
13.40
2.6
527
7
294
AHA-45640
Zeno
555265
2923672
Grab
36.20
4.2
2
9
1
AHA-45644
Zeno
555014
2924404
Grab
15.30
1.6
8
4
10
AHA-45645
Zeno
554940
2924426
Grab
10.20
1.5
13
7
25
Table 1: Selected surface sampling results from Zeno
The mineralisation has been worked extensively in both ancient and recent times in the Zeno area and appears to consist predominantly of narrow (typically <2m) quartz veins and quartz veined shear zones, typically hosted within grey to pinkish coarse grained granodiorites. Some of the individual veins and workings can be traced for 300m or more. Previous sampling has indicated that the mineralisation is hosted within both the quartz veins and their altered and sheared wall rock. In places the veins appear to pinch and swell with some of the underground workings reaching up to 5m width in places (see news release dated May 30, 2018).
Of the 34 samples taken during the current programme 6 (18% of the samples) returned assays greater than 10 g/t Au (see Table 1), 9 (26%) returned assays greater than 5 g/t Au, and 28 in total (82%) returned assays greater than 1 g/t Au.
The current sampling programme has confirmed that gold is hosted in both quartz veins and their surrounding altered and sheared wall rocks in typically narrow zones, that sometimes pinch and swell. In some locations multiple veins were observed to coalesce together and anastomose, returning higher grades of gold mineralisation where the shearing is more intense.
The veins are typically steep, and occur in multiple orientations, however there appears to be a dominant orientation striking approximately east-southeast to east-northeast throughout the area, with the veins and shear zones generally dipping between about 60° to sub-vertically to the south. There are also a number of approximately north to north-northeast striking structures and veins that generally dip to the east, one of which previously returned a gold grade of 104.5 g/t Au (see news release dated June 26, 2023). A different north striking structure returned a grade of 36.20 g/t Au during this phase of sampling, and Aton plans to drill these potentially high grade structures during the upcoming RC drill programme.
The current sampling programme has considerably expanded the mineralised area and understanding of the mineralisation at the Zeno prospect. It has also confirmed the presence of multiple high grade gold bearing veins and structures, up to several hundreds of metres long, throughout the general area. The style and structural setting of the Zeno mineralisation bears distinct similarities to that at the Semna gold mine, approximately 4 km to the east.
Semna (regional)
An additional programme of selective grab sampling and mapping was completed in the regional Semna area, where extensive exploitation of mineralised veins and structures has again been carried out by artisanal miners in recent years. The area sampled in the current programme is located between 1.5 km - 4 km southeast of the old British-era Semna gold mine (Figure 1), and had been largely been previously unsampled by Aton.
A total of 72 samples were collected in the current programme (Figure 3). In addition, 2 QAQC samples, one blank and one duplicate sample, were inserted into the sample run sent for assaying. Selected results from the sampling programme are shown in Table 2, and full assay results are presented in Appendix A.
Sample ID
Project
E
N
Sample type
Au (ppm)
Ag (ppm)
Cu (ppm)
Pb (ppm)
Zn (ppm)
AHA-45541
Semna (regional)
559969
2923599
Grab
13.45
6.0
2220
11
3070
AHA-45558
Semna (regional)
560013
2922952
Grab
13.50
6.1
3670
26
278
AHA-45560
Semna (regional)
559679
2922722
Grab
10.25
2.4
601
11
28
AHA-45571
Semna (regional)
560023
2922623
Grab
10.30
2.1
746
4
18
AHA-45586
Semna (regional)
561046
2922169
Grab
16.55
70.9
762
3000
582
AHA-45601
Semna (regional)
559847
2922376
Grab
25.70
17.1
555
6
32
AHA-45605
Semna (regional)
560023
2922102
Grab
15.20
22.7
146
1710
227
Table 2: Selected surface sampling results from the Semna regional area
The mineralisation worked in recent times in the Semna regional prospect area appears to consist predominantly of narrow (typically <1m) quartz veins and quartz veined, carbonate altered shear zones, typically hosted within dark green fine grained diorites. The veins and shear zones mapped and sampled are predominantly moderate to steeply dipping to the southwest, and returned assays up to 25.70 g/t Au (AHA-45601). Other north-south striking structures, reminiscent of the Zeno and main Semna gold mine areas, returned assays of up to 16.55 g/t Au (AHA-45586). Some of the individual veins and workings can be traced for 200m or more with minor apparent strike slip offsets. This sampling programme has indicated that mineralisation is hosted within both the quartz veins and their altered and sheared wall rocks.
Of the 72 samples taken in the current programme 7 (10% of the samples) returned assays greater than 10 g/t Au (see Table 1), 13 (18%) returned assays greater than 5 g/t Au, and 42 in total (58%) returned assays greater than 1 g/t Au.
The current sampling programme has considerably expanded the area of known mineralisation away from the historic Semna gold mine, and has confirmed the presence of multiple previously unidentified high grade gold bearing veins and structures, up to several hundreds of metres long, throughout the regional Semna area.
Sample processing and analytical procedures
Samples were collected in the field by Aton's exploration teams. The selective grab samples were collected manually, and were mostly, but not entirely, collected in situ, with some samples collected from the artisanal miners' residual rock dumps and ore piles, for example.
The samples were weighed and crushed to -4mm onsite at the Rodruin sample prep facility, and split to a nominal c. 250-500g sample size. The coarse crushed reject samples are retained onsite.
The c. 250-500g dried, crushed and split samples were shipped to ALS Minerals sample preparation laboratory at Marsa Alam, Egypt where they were pulverised to a size fraction of better than 85% passing 75 microns. From this pulverised material a further sub-sample was split off with a nominal c. 50g size, which was shipped on to ALS Minerals at Rosia Montana, Romania for analysis. The reject pulps were returned from ALS, and are also retained onsite.
Samples were analysed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (analytical code Au-AA23), and for silver, copper, lead and zinc using an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish (analytical code AA45). Any high grade gold samples (>10 g/t Au) were re-analysed using analytical code Au-GRA21 (also fire assay, but with a gravimetric finish).
About Aton Resources Inc.
Aton Resources Inc. (AAN:TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin's world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Sir Bakis and Semna. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is 447.7 km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.
Qualified person
The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Paul Angus BSc (hons), PgD, MIMMM, FGS, Senior Exploration Geologist of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Angus is a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:
TONNO VAHK
Interim CEO
Tel: +1 604 318 0390
Email: info@atonresources.com
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Appendix A: Surface sample results
Sample ID
Project
E
N
Sample type
Au (ppm)
Ag (ppm)
Cu (ppm)
Pb (ppm)
Zn (ppm)
AHA-45615
Zeno
555107
2924564
Grab
0.47
<0.2
4
3
21
AHA-45616
Zeno
555097
2924519
Grab
14.15
2.5
112
9
892
AHA-45617
Zeno
555062
2924515
Grab
6.31
1.6
61
10
234
AHA-45618
Zeno
555124
2924467
Grab
1.94
1.0
8
9
9
AHA-45619
Zeno
555090
2924312
Grab
7.90
0.6
58
4
24
AHA-45620
Zeno
555267
2924436
Grab
1.63
0.3
123
5
39
AHA-45621
Zeno
555312
2924058
Grab
2.46
0.7
29
4
32
AHA-45622
Zeno
555309
2924030
Grab
11.20
2.2
387
10
301
AHA-45623
Zeno
555580
2924043
Grab
4.21
0.4
1115
2
4
AHA-45624
Zeno
555184
2924131
Grab
1.18
0.9
140
5
117
AHA-45625
Zeno
554711
2924464
Grab
13.4
2.6
527
7
294
AHA-45626
Zeno
554713
2924464
Grab
3.83
0.7
120
6
213
AHA-45627
Zeno
554639
2924415
Grab
2.45
0.2
84
7
23
AHA-45628
Zeno
554622
2924412
Grab
0.77
<0.2
29
4
8
AHA-45629
Zeno
555055
2924221
Grab
4.94
0.5
24
4
55
AHA-45630
Zeno
555033
2924219
Grab
0.36
0.2
13
3
5
AHA-45631
Zeno
555113
2924189
Grab
2.85
0.5
5
6
16
AHA-45632
Zeno
555242
2923802
Grab
1.11
0.4
249
6
601
AHA-45633
Zeno
555239
2923775
Grab
1.14
1.2
327
7
261
AHA-45634
Zeno
555075
2924082
Grab
4.10
1.6
913
8
25
AHA-45635
Zeno
554875
2924160
Grab
0.13
<0.2
18
3
13
AHA-45636
Zeno
555019
2923865
Grab
3.39
0.2
13
6
37
AHA-45637
Zeno
555150
2923710
Grab
1.78
0.3
3
4
9
AHA-45638
Zeno
555104
2923755
Grab
1.31
0.2
132
6
7
AHA-45639
Zeno
555266
2923658
Grab
6.20
1.2
12
9
50
AHA-45640
Zeno
555265
2923672
Grab
36.20
4.2
2
9
1
AHA-45641
Zeno
554700
2924596
Grab
0.66
0.3
13
2
6
AHA-45642
Zeno
554697
2924598
Grab
1.32
0.5
400
5
23
AHA-45643
Zeno
554914
2924451
Grab
1.81
0.2
3
4
9
AHA-45644
Zeno
555014
2924404
Grab
15.30
1.6
8
4
10
AHA-45645
Zeno
554940
2924426
Grab
10.20
1.5
13
7
25
AHA-45646
Zeno
554872
2924473
Grab
4.42
1.6
24
4
102
AHA-45647
Zeno
554808
2924422
Grab
3.73
0.4
15
11
27
AHA-45648
Zeno
554844
2924386
Grab
0.07
<0.2
8
4
49
AHA-45541
Semna (regional)
559969
2923599
Grab
13.45
6.0
2220
11
3070
AHA-45542
Semna (regional)
560046
2923656
Grab
0.43
<0.2
31
8
82
AHA-45543
Semna (regional)
560004
2923686
Grab
5.79
12.3
43
590
135
AHA-45544
Semna (regional)
559974
2923708
Grab
5.62
2.8
23
119
149
AHA-45545
Semna (regional)
559987
2923802
Grab
0.04
<0.2
13
6
11
AHA-45546
Semna (regional)
559885
2923593
Grab
1.20
1.4
91
315
77
AHA-45547
Semna (regional)
559854
2923443
Grab
1.39
0.6
26
23
67
Sample ID
Project
E
N
Sample type
Au (ppm)
Ag (ppm)
Cu (ppm)
Pb (ppm)
Zn (ppm)
AHA-45548
Semna (regional)
559926
2923481
Grab
6.07
47.0
20
11400
273
AHA-45549
Semna (regional)
560022
2923454
Grab
0.07
0.2
7
29
18
AHA-45550
Semna (regional)
560009
2923385
Grab
1.87
2.2
75
166
33
AHA-45551
Semna (regional)
560108
2923319
Grab
1.16
0.8
271
97
187
AHA-45552
Semna (regional)
559836
2923319
Grab
1.11
0.3
58
48
133
AHA-45553
Semna (regional)
559791
2923101
Grab
0.15
<0.2
60
9
133
AHA-45554
Semna (regional)
559802
2923054
Grab
1.39
0.5
186
8
491
AHA-45555
Semna (regional)
559868
2923058
Grab
0.03
<0.2
130
9
78
AHA-45556
Semna (regional)
559865
2923057
Grab
0.66
0.3
223
9
85
AHA-45557
Semna (regional)
559995
2923000
Grab
1.20
1.6
32970
9
107
AHA-45558
Semna (regional)
560013
2922952
Grab
13.50
6.1
3670
26
278
AHA-45559
Semna (regional)
559678
2922711
Grab
1.03
0.3
610
8
57
AHA-45560
Semna (regional)
559679
2922722
Grab
10.25
2.4
601
11
28
AHA-45561
Semna (regional)
559648
2922743
Grab
0.06
<0.2
23
9
111
AHA-45562
Semna (regional)
559723
2922863
Grab
4.05
1.4
973
13
34
AHA-45563
Semna (regional)
559729
2922865
Grab
0.11
<0.2
19
6
41
AHA-45564
Semna (regional)
559730
2922864
Grab
0.19
<0.2
40
7
47
AHA-45565
Semna (regional)
560232
2922517
Grab
2.49
2.3
483
130
55
AHA-45566
Semna (regional)
560225
2922506
Grab
7.40
43.0
374
990
624
AHA-45567
Semna (regional)
560081
2922964
Grab
4.70
12.9
117
323
70
AHA-45568
Semna (regional)
559949
2922892
Grab
1.09
0.9
17
42
134
AHA-45569
Semna (regional)
560172
2922821
Grab
0.09
<0.2
8
5
11
AHA-45570
Semna (regional)
560073
2922636
Grab
4.73
1.9
2130
8
113
AHA-45571
Semna (regional)
560023
2922623
Grab
10.30
2.1
746
4
18
AHA-45572
Semna (regional)
560077
2922542
Grab
1.44
3.1
47
350
58
AHA-45573
Semna (regional)
560091
2922630
Grab
0.65
<0.2
27
5
11
AHA-45574
Semna (regional)
560075
2922595
Grab
7.83
1.2
8
53
23
AHA-45575
Semna (regional)
559723
2922557
Grab
1.30
0.2
183
4
16
AHA-45576
Semna (regional)
559721
2922517
Grab
2.14
1.1
1650
3
12
AHA-45577
Semna (regional)
559770
2922451
Grab
0.64
0.3
165
6
33
AHA-45578
Semna (regional)
559775
2922441
Grab
2.11
1.5
549
6
68
AHA-45579
Semna (regional)
559911
2922365
Grab
3.63
0.5
509
5
11
AHA-45580
Semna (regional)
Blank
<0.01
<0.2
4
14
64
AHA-45581
Semna (regional)
561199
2921960
Grab
1.45
6.6
145
513
90
AHA-45582
Semna (regional)
561222
2921964
Grab
1.71
5.8
620
828
603
AHA-45583
Semna (regional)
561118
2921871
Grab
2.05
5.1
762
586
1475
AHA-45584
Semna (regional)
561077
2921924
Grab
0.08
12.9
14
132
15
AHA-45585
Semna (regional)
561048
2922169
Grab
4.96
54.5
986
3590
980
AHA-45586
Semna (regional)
561046
2922169
Grab
16.55
70.9
762
3000
582
AHA-45587
Semna (regional)
561044
2922167
Grab
0.55
1.5
52
43
114
AHA-45588
Semna (regional)
561159
2922092
Grab
4.26
10.6
271
721
311
AHA-45589
Semna (regional)
560654
2921674
Grab
0.85
2.3
22
324
211
AHA-45590
Semna (regional)
560654
2921674
Grab
0.80
3.6
87
113
41
AHA-45591
Semna (regional)
560355
2923914
Grab
0.03
0.4
258
7
30
Sample ID
Project
E
N
Sample type
Au (ppm)
Ag (ppm)
Cu (ppm)
Pb (ppm)
Zn (ppm)
AHA-45592
Semna (regional)
560373
2923916
Grab
0.01
<0.2
105
6
25
AHA-45593
Semna (regional)
560379
2923913
Grab
0.09
0.7
49
8
84
AHA-45594
Semna (regional)
560642
2923975
Grab
0.01
<0.2
22
6
65
AHA-45595
Semna (regional)
560579
2923823
Grab
0.03
<0.2
6
4
17
AHA-45596
Semna (regional)
560581
2923834
Grab
0.02
<0.2
5
4
11
AHA-45597
Semna (regional)
560453
2921739
Grab
0.14
0.2
21
4
32
AHA-45598
Semna (regional)
560678
2921952
Grab
0.12
2.6
65
43
36
AHA-45599
Semna (regional)
560615
2922066
Grab
3.61
9.4
162
1000
435
AHA-45600
Semna (regional)
559825
2922383
Grab
0.66
0.2
205
9
16
AHA-45601
Semna (regional)
559847
2922376
Grab
25.70
17.1
555
6
32
AHA-45602
Semna (regional)
560043
2922228
Grab
0.25
2.2
26
23
22
AHA-45603
Semna (regional)
560035
2922249
Grab
5.46
4.7
92
18
44
AHA-45604
Semna (regional)
560012
2922125
Grab
2.40
6.6
121
131
60
AHA-45605
Semna (regional)
560023
2922102
Grab
15.20
22.7
146
1710
227
AHA-45606
Semna (regional)
560045
2922074
Grab
0.08
<0.2
3
7
17
AHA-45607
Semna (regional)
560028
2922081
Grab
2.24
3.5
12
341
123
AHA-45608
Semna (regional)
559923
2922106
Grab
1.02
0.7
34
603
45
AHA-45609
Semna (regional)
559943
2922047
Grab
0.33
1.1
131
46
37
AHA-45610
Semna (regional)
559948
2922026
Grab
0.86
1.6
652
38
165
AHA-45611
Semna (regional)
560031
2921921
Grab
4.36
3.9
49
33
58
AHA-45612
Semna (regional)
560109
2921710
Grab
1.16
2.0
29
174
107
AHA-45613
Semna (regional)
560113
2921553
Grab
0.04
0.4
142
11
36
AHA-45614
Semna (regional)
Duplicate
0.04
0.4
138
11
35
Notes:
- All coordinates are UTM (WGS84) Zone 36R
- Au analysed using Au-AA23 analytical code, overlimit assays >10 ppm re-analysed using Au-GRA21 analytical code
SOURCE: Aton Resources, Inc.View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770701/Aton-Reports-New-Surface-Sampling-Results-from-the-Zeno-and-Semna-Regional-Target-Areas