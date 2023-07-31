Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2023) - Investorideas.com ( www. investorideas .com ) , a global investor news source covering tech stocks releases a special news report on the EDA market, featuring a tech innovator building an growing IP portfolio in the sector, GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH).

According to a recent article in Semiengineering.com, "EDA tools and IP continued their double-digit growth trajectory this year, despite a downturn in consumer electronics and a continued shortage of key components that took a large bite out of the semiconductor market as a whole."

"A just-released report from the ESD Alliance showed a 12% increase in revenue for Q1, increasing to $3.95 billion compared with $3.53 billion in the same period in 2022. The four-quarter moving average also showed 12.7% growth."

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) recently provide an update covering its EDA segment intellectual properties ("IP") portfolio.

From the News: Magic2, is an AI driven electronic design automation (EDA) software Suite helping engineers to speed up time consuming task work during the integrated circuits (IC) design phase. This week GBT received patent approval for its Epsilon tool which means that four out of the eight tools received patent approval. Magic2 consists of eight integrated software applications that each cover specific component processes of the IC design cycle. The tools complement each other and will help drastically reduce the development costs and speed up the IC design development cycle.

"It sounds technical because it is, but simply spoken, Magic2 is a Suite of individual EDA tools which we believe can potentially save 1000's and 1000's hours of engineering time, speeding up the microchip design process and at the same time building better, faster, greener, cheaper, and more reliable microchips. Epsilon has been a double milestone for GBT Technologies Inc. as we already developed a limited working software version V1.0 which has performed in an operational setting and started the whole Magic2 concept. With all the positive industry feedback, GBT will continue to focus on expanding the family of its various EDA patents and concentrating on strategic potential partnerships with the goal of integrating these technologies into a broad marketplace, diversifying the risk within all these areas, and increasing shareholder value of that portfolio," said Mansour Khatib, CEO of GBT.

From the News: Epsilon - RV (Reliability Verification) Software for real-time analysis and Auto-Correct of integrated Circuits Reliability issues, among them are EM (Electromigration), SH (Self-Heat), IR Drop [1], and another RV phenomenon [2]. Notice of Allowance issued - Functioning Software Demo available.

Omega - Automatic Design Rule Correction Software of physical IC layout block. The program reads a process rule deck, a GDSII [3], Oasis data [4] and automatically fixes all DRC [6] violations, maintaining hierarchy and LVS, RV, DFM [7] compliance. Notice of Allowance issued.

Sigma - LVS [5] Automatic Correction of IC Layout Blocks. The program reads an LVS Deck and a GDSII, Oasis data and based on schematic fixes the physical layout. The program will re-wire nets, maintaining DRC, RV, and DFM correctness. - Patent issued.

Phi - Automatic IP layout blocks generator to create from scratch IC layout blocks (For example: A USB unit, or a MEMORY unit), based on hardware description language or a circuit's schematic. The system reads the circuit's schematic or HDL [8] and automatically generates the block in a given process (for example: 5nm). The generated block is LVS, DRC, RV and DFM compliant. - Notice of Allowance issued.

Tau - Patent and information pending. *

Delta - Patent and information pending. *

Kappa - Patent and information pending. *

Zeta - Patent and information pending. *

Reflecting the sector growth in its recent numbers. Cadence Design Systems, Inc., a leader in electronic systems design, recently reported results for the second quarter of 2023.

From the news: Cadence reported second quarter 2023 revenue of $977 million, compared to revenue of $858 million for the same period in 2022. On a GAAP basis, Cadence achieved operating margin of 31 percent and recognized net income of $221 million, or $0.81 per share on a diluted basis, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to operating margin of 33 percent and net income of $187 million, or $0.68 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2022.

From the news: Using the non-GAAP measures defined below, operating margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 42 percent and net income was $334 million, or $1.22 per share on a diluted basis, compared to operating margin of 42 percent and net income of $298 million, or $1.08 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2022.

"Cadence delivered excellent results for the second quarter of 2023, with strong ongoing customer demand for our innovative technologies," said Anirudh Devgan, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With its unparalleled promise, Generative AI is beginning to make a significant impact globally. Our dedicated focus on AI over the past several years, combined with our computational software expertise and invaluable data that lies at the core of AI, uniquely positions us to deliver to the tremendous potential of this transformative technology."

"We achieved another quarter of strong financial results and are raising our revenue, operating margin and EPS guidance for 2023 yet again," said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Our revenue outlook for the second half represents a year-over-year growth of approximately 15%, allowing us to raise our 2023 revenue guidance to more than 14% growth over 2022."

Keysight Technologies, Inc. recently announced the introduction of PathWave Design 2024, the latest release of its suite of electronic design automation (EDA) software tools, giving design engineers new software automation, design data and intellectual property (IP) management, team collaboration, and development lifecycle transformation capabilities.

From the news: Keysight's new Python API for EDA workflows establishes an open ecosystem to connect and control best-in-class simulators, platforms, data exchange, and report generation to meet specific development project needs. The Python API enables Keysight's EDA software tools to interoperate with third-party partner tools in custom-tailored automation workflows. For example, it supports more efficient design verification and provides greater confidence for attaining first-pass success. In addition, Keysight speeds the development of automated workflows themselves by offering professional consulting and customization services for PathWave Design 2024 customers.

In February, Keysight announced it had acquired Cliosoft and will be adding the company's line of hardware design data and intellectual property (IP) management software tools to its portfolio of electronic design automation (EDA) solutions.

Synopsys, with a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP, recently reported news that its technology is unleashing a new wave of advanced designs with the industry's broadest portfolio of interface IP for the TSMC N3E process. Silicon success of Synopsys IP across multiple product lines, including the most widely used protocols, delivers leading power, performance, area (PPA) and latency. Synopsys' IP for the TSMC N3E node offers a fast path to TSMC N3P integration and enables chip designers to accelerate development of their AI, high-performance computing (HPC) and mobile designs.

From the news: "Synopsys provides a broad portfolio of high-quality IP that helps designers achieve their design goals and quickly integrate the necessary IP into their designs with less risk," said John Koeter, Senior Vice President of marketing and strategy for IP at Synopsys. "Synopsys IP for TSMC's 3nm process has been adopted by dozens of leading companies to accelerate their development time, quickly achieve silicon success and speed their time to market."

"Our longstanding collaboration with Synopsys enables our mutual customers to benefit from a broad portfolio of IP that has been proven on TSMC's advanced process technologies," said Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "The silicon success of Synopsys IP on TSMC's N3E process underscores our collective efforts to help designers address the stringent PPA and latency requirements of their SoC designs and accelerate silicon innovation for the next-generation AI, HPC and mobile applications."

According to ResearchandMarkets, "The global market for EDA Tools estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022-2030."

"Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.6% CAGR and reach US$12 Billion by the end of the analysis period."

So the race is on for creating IP in the EDA market and with a little "magic" it will keep growing.

