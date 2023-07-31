Kostt, Kosovo's market operator, has launched a tender for the construction of a 100 MW solar plant. It will offer a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to the selected developer.Kosovo's Ministry of Economy is seeking proposals for the construction of a 100 MW of PV on public land in the town of Rahovec. The plant will be leased to the selected bidder for a period of up to 30 years, backed by a 15-year PPA with Kostt, the national market operator. "The PPA shall be converted into a Contract for Difference (CfD) upon the confirmation of the Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) that a liquid functional ...

