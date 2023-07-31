Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription shares of Cline Scientific AB (405/23)

With effect from August 01, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Cline Scientific AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CLINE BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020539245 Order book ID: 299313 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB