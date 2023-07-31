Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Die große Turnaround-Spekulation des Sommers: Über 600 % bis zum Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P1JT | ISIN: SE0006758231 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
CLINE SCIENTIFIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLINE SCIENTIFIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
31.07.2023 | 13:58
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription shares of Cline Scientific AB (405/23)

With effect from August 01, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Cline
Scientific AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   CLINE BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020539245              
Order book ID:  299313                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.