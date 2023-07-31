MotorK reported double-digit H123 revenue growth, with committed annual recurring revenue (ARR) and a pipeline of contracts providing visibility for H223. The migration of acquired Dapda customers to the SparK platform drove a substantial rise in average contract value (ACV) and creates opportunities if this success can be replicated with other acquisitions. Short-term cost impacts drove higher year-on-year losses in the period, which has affected our FY23 profit forecasts, but not our FY24 assumptions.

