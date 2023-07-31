OTT Financial Inc: OTT Pay Inc. Announces Blair Cameron as Chief Executive Officer for North America

OTT Pay looks ahead to next phase of growth in North America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / OTT Pay Inc., a leading Fintech company specializing in payments, global settlements, and value-added services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Blair Cameron as the Chief Executive Officer for North America.

Blair Cameron

CEO for North America, OTT Pay

Blair built his early career with some of Canada's most beloved brands, including Sobeys Inc., Canada Safeway, and Mark's. Prior to joining OTT Pay, Blair progressed through senior-level roles at LoyaltyOne, ultimately serving as President and CEO, leading the company's journey to becoming publicly traded. Blair was instrumental in elevating the Air Miles Reward Program to become an integral part of the Canadian consumer experience. Under his leadership, LoyaltyOne/Air Miles was honored with numerous industry accolades, including recognition as a Great Place to Work, Forbes Best Employers in Canada, and Waterstone's Most Admired Cultures in Canada. His expertise is underpinned by an MBA, a Bachelor of Commerce, and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Calgary.

Alex Liu, Executive Vice President of OTT Financial Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Blair Cameron brings a wealth of invaluable leadership experience and a proven track record of success in driving next-level growth for major enterprises. We are delighted to welcome such a seasoned executive to lead OTT Pay's North American business. Blair's strategic vision and industry experience will undoubtedly foster OTT Pay's growth and success in the future."

With the expansion of products and services helping over 10,000 merchants grow their business, OTT Pay's total payment volume (TPV) increased to over $8 billion Canadian Dollars in 2022. In June and July 2023, OTT Pay earned the distinction of being a registered Payment Facilitator with MasterCard and Visa, respectively, a milestone that not only streamlines the merchant onboarding process but also augments OTT Pay's payment revenue growth.

Blair Cameron is excited about the opportunity to lead OTT Pay into its next phase of growth and said, "As we embark on this transformative journey, I am committed to designing winning consumer and merchant strategies by building cohesive teams that foster a culture of collaboration and innovation. Our focus lies in developing frictionless payment products and value-added services through holistic financial services that deliver seamless experiences. Working closely with our merchants and partners, we aim to address their business needs and drive growth for all parties in the ecosystem."

OTT Pay is dedicated to creating unmatched convenience and value for both merchants and consumers by improving the way people interact with money and transact with merchants and enabling merchants to win and retain customers through its secure, fast and easy payment solutions and a variety of value-added services.

