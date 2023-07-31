Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Die große Turnaround-Spekulation des Sommers: Über 600 % bis zum Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DWVB | ISIN: US83548R2040 | Ticker-Symbol: H3D0
Stuttgart
31.07.23
10:04 Uhr
0,252 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2820,29416:20
ACCESSWIRE
31.07.2023 | 15:02
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc.: Sonnet BioTherapeutics to Present at the 2023 BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) ("Sonnet" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted biologic drugs, announced today that Pankaj Mohan, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jay Cross, Chief Financial Officer, and Richard Kenney, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will be presenting a corporate overview at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference, held August 7-8, 2023.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Fireside Chat Details:

2023 BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
Presentation Time: 12:00 pm ET

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the offering, the closing of the offering, the amount and anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, the timing of an IND submission, the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Investor Contact:

Jack Yauch
Solebury Strategic Communications
862-754-1024
jyauch@soleburystrat.com

SOURCE: Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771212/Sonnet-BioTherapeutics-to-Present-at-the-2023-BTIG-Virtual-Biotechnology-Conference

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.