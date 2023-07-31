Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc.: Sonnet BioTherapeutics to Present at the 2023 BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) ("Sonnet" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted biologic drugs, announced today that Pankaj Mohan, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jay Cross, Chief Financial Officer, and Richard Kenney, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will be presenting a corporate overview at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference, held August 7-8, 2023.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Fireside Chat Details:

2023 BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Presentation Time: 12:00 pm ET

