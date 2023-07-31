Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio International Announces Key Acquisition of Viral Style - An E-commerce Pioneer

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") ( OTC PINK:BRGO ), a technology and e-commerce leader in the fine jewelry niche & other high-growth industries, is thrilled to announce that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Viral Style, a pivotal leader & pioneer in the Print-On-Demand (POD) technology arena.

Established in 2014, Viral Style has made significant strides in its industry. With over $300 million in revenue since inception, a robust user base of 500,000, and product sales across 160 countries, the company has undeniably impacted the e-commerce landscape. Viral Style proudly made its way into the "Inc 5000" list in 2019 as a testament to its success.

"We believe with our connections and understanding of the e-commerce industry, there is an opportunity for consolidation of synergistic companies within the space. This ecosystem has a lot of potential, and we plan to help shape it," states Thomas Bell, co-founder of Viral Style.

Echoing his enthusiasm, co-founder Brandon Congleton says, "This acquisition brings incredible opportunities for growth, especially with our ability to leverage more technology and data. I'm excited for what lies ahead."

Under the strategic guidance of tech visionaries, Jonathan Foltz and Matthew Lally, this acquisition marks a significant milestone in Bergio's technological integration and M&A strategy.

In an impressive display of growth, following a corporate restructuring in late 2022, Viralstyle has soared with a 43% increase in 2023, with projected revenue of $23 million.

Reflecting on the acquisition and future plans, Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio International, affirms, "Today marks a pivotal step in Bergio's journey. With the acquisition of Viral Style, we continue to bolster our technology arsenal and move closer to our vision of being a leader in the POD & SaaS space. We are exploring opportunities to uplist from the OTC markets, which will undoubtedly elevate Bergio International to a new level. Exercising thorough due diligence & an audit, we plan to close the deal by the beginning of the 4th quarter. This is just the first of many strategic moves for this year as we re-establish our new strategy and make our mark on the industry.

By harnessing Artificial Intelligence, data, WEB3, exponential tech, and a pool of great tech minds, Bergio International is positioned to redefine e-commerce, print-on-demand, and the application of new technologies.

About Bergio International, Inc.

Bergio International, as a holding company, has entered and is exploring a myriad of sectors. Now concentrating in technology but has been known globally for being an innovator in the design & jewelry sector.

Bergio International headed straight into the technology space in 2021 with the 2 acquisitions of Aphrodite's & Gearbubble. Both companies mainly focus on Ecommerce, SaaS, & tech applications.

With over 2 years experience in the technology side, Bergio International also started a technology laboratory on Jan 5th of 2023 that include A.I., WEB3, blockchain, AR/exponential tech, and apps.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com .

About Viral Style

Established in 2014, Viral Style is a notable player in the Print-On-Demand (POD) technology sector. Over the years, the company has successfully built a robust user base of 500,000 and extended its services to 160 countries. Viral Style's efforts have led to generating an impressive total revenue of over $300 million. This commitment to excellence was recognized in 2019 when the company secured a spot on the "Inc 5000" list. Co-founders Thomas Bell and Brandon Congleton have positioned the company as an essential support for businesses and entrepreneurs around the globe, attributing to the creation of over 100 6-7 figure earners. Following a significant corporate restructuring in 2022, Viral Style observed a growth increase of 43% in 2023, with projected revenues reaching $23 million. As part of its integration with Bergio International, Viral Style is set to continue its trajectory of success in the POD sector.

