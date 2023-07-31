Creately Introduces 'Unlimited' Visual Collaboration for Enterprises, With New Security Standards, Data Residency & Pricing

Creately achieves SOC2-Type 2, ISO27001 security certifications and announces Data Residency options in US, EU and AU; New Unlimited, no per-seat pricing, enabling enterprise-wide rollouts without cost creep.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Creately, the leading Visual Collaboration Platform, is announcing significant advancements in its service, designed to empower enterprises to fully harness the benefits of working visually. In a crucial move that showcases their commitment to robust security and compliance, Creately has obtained the fundamental SOC 2-Type 2 and ISO 27001 certifications and added new data residency options complying with data sovereignty laws.





Creately Visual Collaboration Platform

Teams collaborate on Creately to go from ideation to planning and execution in the same visual space.





These certifications, which are key benchmarks in information security and management, provide reassurance to users about Creately's commitment to maintaining stringent security standards. In line with this commitment, Creately is also announcing new data residency options, allowing users to choose their data storage location from the US, EU, or AU data centres. This ensures adherence to local regulations and provides enhanced data security.

Despite varying data residency, Creately ensures seamless collaboration with external teams and organizations. Creately's users can maintain compliance and security while collaborating freely with anyone, anywhere in the world.

In addition to bolstering the platform's security, Creately has also introduced improved features for an optimized visual collaboration experience. With faster diagram creation experiences, additional libraries, templates, and shapes, Creately offers an intuitive way for teams to collaborate visually. The integration of Data with Visual Collaboration unlocks new possibilities in areas such as Product Management, User Journey Mapping, Process Mapping, HR planning, and more.

In another industry-leading move, Creately is introducing the 'Unlimited Collaboration' plan. This revolutionary pricing model eliminates seat count restrictions, enabling unlimited users within an organization to use the platform for a fixed annual fee. This fresh approach empowers organizations of all sizes to fully leverage the power of visual collaboration, driving productivity across all functions without the limitations of traditional per-user pricing models.

These enhancements are part of Creately's mission of enabling organizations of all sizes to unlock the full potential of visual collaboration, underpinned by robust security and compliance.

For more information about Creately and our latest enhancements, please visit our website at www.creately.com.

About Creately

Creately is an online visual collaboration platform enabling teams of all sizes to work and collaborate visually. By combining whiteboard-like ease of use with powerful data integration capabilities, Creately enables teams to go from brainstorming to planning and executing projects in the same visual space. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, and founded in 2008, Creately is loved by over 10M+ users worldwide and 1000's of leading global brands.

