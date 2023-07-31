3 Ways to Save Water in the Bathroom, From WaterSense and The Home Depot

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / The Home Depot

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's WaterSense program labels thousands of products in a variety of price points, styles and finishes. Not only do WaterSense-labeled products look great, but they are also independently certified to use 20 percent less water and perform as well or better than standard models.

If you're looking to remodel or update your bathroom, check out these easy and accessible bath hacks that help improve water performance.

Switching your showerhead to a WaterSense-labeled model saves 2,700 gallons of water annually and enough energy to power your home for 11 days.

How to Replace a showerhead in 4 Easy steps

You will need:

??Toothbrush

??Plumbing Tape

??Cloth (optional)

wrench (optional)

???Remove old Showerhead. ???Clean the thread. Apply plumbing tape clockwise. Twist on new WaterSense labeled showerhead.

Replacing the aerators on your faucets with WaterSense-labeled models saves 700 gallons of water and enough energy to power your hair dryer every year.

How to Replace a Faucet Aerator in 4 Easy Steps

You will need:

WaterSense Labeled Aerator

Wrench (optional)

Cloth (optional)

Cover your drain. Remove aerator. Remove rubber washer if stuck. Twist on new WaterSense labeled aerator.

For just a few dollars, a new toilet flapper ends leaks that can waste 30 gallons of water or more per day.

How to Replace a Toilet Flapper in 6 Easy Steps

Save water by stopping leaks in your bathroom.

Turn off the water. Remove the toilet's tank cover and flush. Remove the old flapper. Attach the new flapper to the pegs. Reattach the chain for a tight seal, making sure the seal is strong. Tum the water back on and flush.

Click here to learn more about The Home Depot's commitment to sustainability, and visit HomeDepot.com for more DIY bathroom upgrade ideas.

Learn more about ways to save water in your bathroom by visiting the WaterSense website at www.epa.gov/watersense/better-bathroom.

