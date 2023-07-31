Global InterConnection Group Limited: Intended Appointment of Gérard Lamarche

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THESE RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS

GLOBAL INTERCONNECTION GROUP LIMITED ("GLOBAL INTERCONNECTION GROUP", "GIG" or the "Company")

in respect of

GLOBAL INTERCONNECTION GROUP Ordinary Shares ISIN Code GG00BMB5XZ39

XAMS : CABLE

GLOBAL INTERCONNECTION GROUP Public Warrant Holders ISIN Code GG00BMB5XY22

XAMS : GIGWT

Publication of information regarding

Intended Appointment of Gérard Lamarche

31 July 2023

Intended Appointment of Gérard Lamarche

We are pleased to announce that the Board of Global InterConnection Group Limited intend to appoint Gérard Lamarche as a director. Gérard has substantial and recognised experience as a senior executive of large companies in the energy sector and as financial holding companies. He was notably CFO of Engie; managing director of NALCO; and co-CEO of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert. He has served also as board member of Total, Tractebel, Electrabel, International Power and Distrigaz.

About Global InterConnection Group

Global InterConnection Group ("GIG"), comprising Global InterConnection Group Limited and its subsidiaries, is a platform for the manufacturing, development, operation, and ownership of interconnectors and other power transmission assets, with three interlocking divisions: (i) a portfolio of interconnector operating assets and projects; (ii) High Voltage Direct Current ("HVDC") cable manufacturing to supply grid upgrades and our interconnector projects, and (iii) ancillary services, such as commissioning and overseeing the design, planning and operational management for grids and interconnectors. Interconnectors are power cables connecting different countries' electricity grids, as a means of improving energy security by expediting the transmission of energy internationally from where it is generated to where it is needed.

As the world transitions to a NetZero future, and with recent stark reminders of the importance of energy security, interconnectors are recognised as a central component to countries' energy strategies as interconnected grids are more efficient and able to respond to market stress. As the world transitions towards a NetZero future, growing electricity demand and increased dependence on intermittent power sources requires grids that are strong, flexible, and interconnected.

The nucleus of this platform is the Global InterConnection Group board which comprises: Edmund Truell (Executive Chairman) and non-executive directors Jennie Younger, Luke Webster, Richard Pinnock and Roger Le Tissier; and special advisers: Chris Sturgeon and Kari Stadigh. They oversee Global InterConnection Group's Advanced Cables and Global InterConnectors divisional boards and management, supported by a design, planning and operations division, Global InterConnection Group Services together with expert advisers and partners such as RTE International (the arm of Europe's largest grid operator), Afry, Aecom, and Red Penguin.

Global InterConnectors is buying and building up a portfolio of European interconnectors. Its first project is Atlantic SuperConnection, which is developing a 1,708 km interconnector project, where the technical feasibility work has now been done to build a 1,800 MW interconnector between Iceland and the UK; and a valuable connection agreement secured near Hull, England.

Advanced Cables is developing a 1,600 km/year capacity HVDC cable manufacturing facility in the North-East of England in two phases, with strong support from the UK government. Global InterConnection Group has signed a memorandum of understanding which paves the way for Advanced Cables to address the shortage of HVDC subsea cable, where demand far outstrips supply and order books are full for several years to come. The partner is then bringing to bear their world-class technology and experience.

Further details are available at www.globalinterconnectiongroup.com.

