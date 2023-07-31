Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2023) - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62 103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding the acquisition of shares of Environmental Waste International Inc. (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company" or "EWS") by Robert Savage (the "Investor").

The Investor acquired 28,538,101 common shares and 2,500,000 common share purchase warrants pursuant to a distribution in-kind issuance to its members from EWI Investors LLC as part of its winding up (the "Distribution"). Prior to the Distribution, the Investor did not directly own any shares of EWS. Following the Distribution, the Investor owns 28,538,101 shares, 2,500,000 warrants and 350,000 options to purchase shares, representing approximately 11.1% of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company on a partially diluted basis.

The common shares were acquired for investment purposes. The Investor may, from time to time, take such actions in respect of its holdings in securities of the Company as it may deem appropriate in light of the circumstances then existing, including (i) acquiring, exercising, converting, exchanging, selling or otherwise disposing of securities of the Company or securities exercisable for, or convertible or exchangeable into, securities of the Company, and (ii) developing plans or intentions or taking actions which relate to or would result in one or more of the transactions or matters referred to in paragraphs (a) through (k) of Item 5 of the Early Warning Report filed on SEDAR.

A copy of the Investors' Early Warning Report with respect to the foregoing is filed under applicable securities laws and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact:

Robert Savage

Tel: (212) 710-5070

Email: rsavage@kshcapital.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175445