Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.: Wearable Health Solutions' iHelp MAX Receives Prestigious PTCRB Certification, Securing Its Place Among Top-Performing Cellular Devices

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July, 31 2023 / Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. (OTC:WHSI), a provider of innovative personal emergency response systems and healthcare solutions for seniors, is excited to announce another significant milestone for its cutting-edge iHelp MAX device.

WHS's iHelp MAX (XWI-EC4WHS) has been officially accepted by the PTCRB (PCS Type Certification Review Board) for listing among other world-class certified cellular devices. This prestigious certification demonstrates WHSI's unwavering commitment to meeting global standards and ensuring optimal performance on mobile wireless networks.

The iHelp MAX's PTCRB certification is a testament to WHSI's commitment to excellence and continuous innovation in it's sector. WHSI is one of the few organizations that manufactures its own mPERS (Mobile Personal Emergency Response System) devices and which has its devices certified directly by the PTCRB. WHSI stands out in the industry as an innovator .

The PTCRB certification program sets stringent requirements for device compliance, ensuring that devices deliver exceptional quality and seamless functionality on wireless networks. As a member of the PTCRB, WHS joins the ranks of elite organizations dedicated to maintaining the highest standards in the industry.

"We are thrilled to achieve PTCRB certification for our iHelp MAX device," said Peter Pizzino, President of Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. "This recognition validates our dedication to providing seniors with the most reliable and advanced personal emergency response systems available. With PTCRB's stamp of approval, our customers can have utmost confidence in the performance and reliability of our device.

As part of WHS's ongoing mission to empower individuals to proactively manage their safety and well-being, the iHelp MAX offers cutting-edge features, real-time monitoring, fall detection, two-way communication, GPS tracking, and more. With this prestigious certification, WHSI solidifies its position as a pioneer in providing unparalleled safety solutions for seniors.

About Us:

Wearable Health Solutions is a cutting-edge technology company that specializes in the development of innovative wearable devices and IoT software for personal medical alarms and home security devices that are designed for seniors, as well as emergency response systems for employees who work alone. Our mission is to improve user safety and enhance the overall quality of life through the integration of advanced technology and data analytics.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Wearable Health Solutions and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Wearable Health Solutions ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Wearable Health Solution's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its solutions; (iii) Wearable Health Solution's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Wearable Health Solution's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Wearable Health Solution's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Wearable Health Solution's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Wearable Health Solution's business; (x) Wearable Health Solution's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent quarterly report on filed by Wearable Health Solutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wearable Health Solutions anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Wearable Health Solutions assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Contact:

www.wearablehealthsolutions.com

2901 W. Pacific Highway Suite 200

Newport Beach CA 92663

Tel: 949-270-7460

SOURCE: Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771239/Wearable-Health-Solutions-iHelp-MAX-XWI-EC4WHS-Receives-Prestigious-PTCRB-Certification-Securing-Its-Place-Among-Top-Performing-Cellular-Devices