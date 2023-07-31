Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports June 30, 2023 Results

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTC Markets:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company earned $842,000 (or $0.29 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter 2023 compared to $932,000 (or $0.33 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter of 2022. The Company earned $1,687,000 (or $0.59 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and $1,905,000 (or $0.67 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at June 30, 2023 were 23.77%, 24.36%, 13.31% and 23.77% respectively. Tier one capital was $57,659,000 and total risk-based capital was $ 59,071,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nation-wide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by rising interest rates. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 85% of total deposits at second quarter-end 2023 which favorably compares to national banking industry metrics.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 489,660 shares, or 17.12% on June 30, 2023.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on June 30, 2023, the Company employed 81 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-three (33) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty (30) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site ( www.cnbthebankonline.com ) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, December 31 June 30, 2023 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 5,380 $ 5,177 $ 4,691 Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,223 1,158 4,790 Total cash and cash equivalents 6,603 6,335 9,481 Securities available for sale 169,024 170,268 177,879 Restricted investments in bank stock 1,317 630 645 Loans 196,031 201,423 208,362 Allowance for loan losses (1,412) (1,535) (2,115) Net loans 194,619 199,888 206,247 Premises and equipment 2,820 2,517 2,635 Accrued interest receiable 2,220 2,203 2,211 Investment in Life Insurance 18,255 17,987 17,921 Other real estate owned - - 3,150 Other assets 7,515 8,546 6,813 Total assets $ 402,373 $ 408,374 $ 426,982 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 162,680 $ 165,551 $ 165,932 Interest bearing 178,621 201,914 208,922 Total deposits 341,301 367,465 374,854 Short-term borrowings 24,753 6,715 12,736 Other liabilities 1,755 1,736 1,700 Total liabilities 367,809 375,916 389,290 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2023 and 2022 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 63,271 63,073 62,558 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (23,364) (25,271) (19,522) Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2023 and 2022 (12,544) (12,544) (12,544) Total shareholders' equity 34,563 32,458 37,692 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 402,372 $ 408,374 $ 426,982

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30 Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 2,055 $ 2,102 $ 4,109 $ 4,225 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,153 1,175 2,328 2,350 Exempt from federal income taxes 521 523 1,039 1,029 Other 36 9 66 17 Total Interest income 3,765 3,809 7,542 7,621

INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 34 49 72 105 Interest on short-term borrowings 281 17 496 17 Total Interest expense 315 66 568 122

NET INTEREST INCOME 3,450 3,743 6,974 7,499 PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES (122) - (122) 14

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,572 3,743 7,096 7,485 OTHER OPERATING INCOME: Asset management and trust income 338 358 675 733 Service charges on deposit accounts 162 167 318 319 Net Security losses - (23) - (10) Losses on other real estate - (185) - (172) Income from investment in life insurance 125 125 251 248 Other income 21 78 71 125 Total other operating income 646 520 1,315 1,243

OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 1,925 1,758 3,821 3,643 Net occupancy expense 173 167 387 371 Furniture and equipment 140 130 266 243 Pennsylvania shares tax 73 148 146 307 Legal and professional 151 172 277 283 FDIC insurance 59 36 90 60 Other real estate expense - 15 - 177 Other expenses 800 832 1,622 1,581 Total other operating expenses 3,321 3,258 6,609 6,665

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 897 1,005 1,802 2,063 Income tax expense 55 73 115 158 Net income $ 842 $ 932 $ 1,687 $ 1,905 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share $ 0.29 $ 0.33 $ 0.59 $ 0.67

