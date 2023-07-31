NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. ("SharkNinja" or the "Company") (NYSE: SN) today announced that it has completed its previously announced separation from JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Stock code: 1691.HK) ("JS Global"). SharkNinja is now an independent public company, with its ordinary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SN." SharkNinja executives will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange today to mark the milestone.

"Today is an exciting day for SharkNinja and is a testament to the dedication of the entire team and our shared commitment to positively impact people's lives every day in every home around the world," said Mark Barrocas, Chief Executive Officer of SharkNinja. "Our success lies in understanding our consumers' needs and rapidly developing innovative products to exceed their expectations. This approach has enabled us to build two billion-dollar brands, Shark and Ninja, by establishing leadership positions across numerous household product categories. Myself, the management team, and our associates around the world are all very excited that SharkNinja, headquartered in Boston, is now a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange."

Under the terms of the separation, shareholders who held JS Global ordinary shares on July 4, 2023 (the "Record Date") received a distribution of one SharkNinja ordinary share for every 25 ordinary shares of JS Global held by such shareholder as of the Record Date.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a diversified, global product design and technology company that creates 5-star rated lifestyle solutions through innovative products for consumers around the world. The Company seeks to leverage its global, agile and cross-functional engineering know-how, product development and manufacturing expertise along with solutions-driven marketing to increase the efficiency, convenience and enjoyment of consumers' daily tasks and improve everyday lives. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the Company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive products to market, and developing one consumer solution after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. The Company's products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit ir.sharkninja.com.

