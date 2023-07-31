ACQUISITION OF EBM IN AUSTRIA: VISIATIV STRENGTHENS ITS POSITIONS IN THE DACH REGION

Lyon, 31 July 2023 - 6:00 p.m. Visiativ, a digital transformation and innovation expert for small and medium-sized businesses, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

Visiativ announces today the acquisition of Austrian company EBM GmbH, a long-standing distributor and integrator of Dassault Systèmes' CATIA and SOLIDWORKS solutions. This acquisition is in line with Visiativ's international expansion strategy (36% of business outside France in 2022). The acquisition of EBM strengthens the Group's presence in the DACH region (Germany - Austria - Switzerland), just over a year after the merger with MB CAD in Germany, Europe's largest industrial market.

Founded in 1994 by its CEO Günther Müller, EBM is a value-added reseller (VAR) of CATIA and SOLIDWORKS softwares.

EBM employs 24 people at its four sites in Austria: Vienna, Bad Bleiberg, Traun and Melk.

Historically a CATIA integrator, EBM has operated on the Austrian market for 29 years and has recently become a SOLIDWORKS integrator. The company boasts solid technical expertise (91 Dassault Systèmes certifications).

EBM built up a relationship of trust with around 400 customers, mainly Austrian SMEs and ETIs in the automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment and technical sectors.

EBM achieved sales of €6.1 million in 2022, 60% of which were recurring.

The acquisition of 90% of EBM's capital, which will be consolidated from 1st July 2023, is financed entirely in cash.

Laurent Fiard, Chairman and CEO of Visiativ, said: "EBM will strengthen our presence in the DACH region, and more specifically in Austria, with a motivated team of experts in Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE in native German, to better serve our customers in Austria, Germany and Switzerland, while pooling our sales and marketing resources.

The acquisition of EBM provides us immediate access to the infrastructure needed to develop our marketing and sales expertise around our SOLIDWORKS offerings, as well as our Visiativ Innovation Platform."

Günther Müller, founder and CEO of EBM, stated: "Our historical positions and EBM's recognised expertise will enable Visiativ to consolidate its positions in the DACH region and offer new high value-added services in this area. I am delighted to be joining forces with Visiativ to write the next chapter of its development and to continue to serve our customers in close proximity."

ABOUT VISIATIV

Visiativ's mission is to make digital transformation a performance lever for companies. We do this by co-building alongside our customers, over the long term. We call this our promise: "Sharing, is growing".

We support our customers by providing solutions and services to plan, implement, manage and monitor transformations with a unique and innovative approach through three pillars: Consult (consulting & support), Engage (solutions & deployment) and Connect (communities for exchange and sharing). With over 35 years of proven experience working with more than 23,000 Small & Mid-Market customers, Visiativ has achieved revenues of €259 million in 2022. Visiativ is present in 14 countries (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Morocco, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom, U.A.E, USA and Switzerland) and has more than 1,400 employees.

Visiativ (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris. The share is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME.

For further information visit www.visiativ.com

