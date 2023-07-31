KeyBank Central Indiana Market President Honored on Indiana 250 List of Influential Hoosiers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Juan Gonzalez, KeyBank's Central Indiana Market President and Business Banking Sales Leader, has been named to the second annual Indiana 250 list. The list represents the state's most influential and impactful business and community leaders, representing public and private companies, law firms, universities, not-for-profits, government and community organizations.

The list is compiled by the executives, editors and newsroom staffs at IBJ Media's three news brands after a months-long process that included reviewing nominations, researching Indiana organizations and talking with community leaders across the state.

In his role, Gonzalez is responsible for making sure KeyBank is growing its market share, partnering with local non-profit organizations and encouraging employees to engage in the community. Gonzalez joined KeyBank in 2010 and is deeply involved in the community through local events and board memberships.

"I am honored and grateful to be included on this year's Indiana 250 list," said Gonzalez. "I take great pride in representing KeyBank and our commitment to the communities we serve. I am proud of my team and the impact we're making across all of Indiana."

The Indiana 250 will be celebrated at an exclusive reception on July 20.

Photo: Juan Gonzalez, KeyBank's Central Indiana Market President and Business Banking Sales Leader.

