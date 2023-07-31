Dillon Gage Metals and Aureus POS Forge Alliance To Offer Coin and Bullion Dealers Greater Access To Inventory

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Today, Dillon Gage Metals, one of the world's largest precious metals wholesale trading firms, announces a collaborative alliance with Aureus Point-of-Sale (POS), the leading inventory management and point of sale solution for the coin and bullion industry. With the launch of Virtual Inventory, this strategic alliance ushers in a new era of innovation and convenience for the bullion industry. Virtual Inventory will make it easier for precious metals dealers to source their bullion needs. With Dillon Gage's pioneering physical metals online trading platform, FizTrade, and Aureus POS' software, bullion and coin dealers now have an unprecedented opportunity to expand their businesses and grow their customer base.





By leveraging Dillon Gage's exceptional reputation in the precious metals trading industry for technology, service, selection and pricing, Aureus' Virtual Inventory will provide bullion and coin dealers unprecedented access to a comprehensive inventory via FizTrade. Dealers will be able to integrate this inventory into their own online inventory without the need for physical space, insurance and fulfillment.

Through the introduction of Virtual Inventory, dealers can seamlessly offer the full range of FizTrade products on their own Aureus-built websites. Dealers retain full control over pricing, enabling them to set competitive rates for each item. When a dealer's customer makes a purchase online, Virtual Inventory will automatically place the order on FizTrade, ensuring pricing and profits are locked in. Virtual Inventory will generate the purchase and sales orders and inform the dealer of the transaction in real time. Dillon Gage will ship or store the purchased bullion or coins. Dillon Gage offers three storage locations through the International Depository Services Group (IDS). Those geographically diverse locations are in Delaware, Texas and Ontario, Canada.

This collaboration offers dealers a host of benefits, including:

Elimination of large capital outlays for inventory holdings

Mitigation of rapid and adverse market risks impacting pricing

Streamlined management of a wide range of bullion products

Interested precious metals dealers can establish their accounts with Dillon Gage and gain free access to FizTrade by visiting dillongage.com. To learn more about the Virtual Inventory and Aureus POS, precious metals dealers can contact Aureus via phone at (415) 704-7706 or email tbarrett@aureuspos.com. Additional information is also available on the Aureus website at https://aureuspos.com. The FizTrade app is available in the App Store and on Google Play.

###

About Dillon Gage Metals

Dillon Gage is the world leader in physical precious metals trading and technology, serving dealers, financial institutions, banks and brokerage houses around the globe. Since 1976, Dillon Gage has led innovation, advanced trading tools, technology and intellect. The firm is one of a handful who are authorized purchasers of bullion (including coins, rounds and bars) for all major world mints and maintains inventory in over 20 countries. Dillon Gage's integrated products and services include numismatics, bullion and electronic trading of precious metals and fulfillment, API integration, physical gold tracked by blockchain technology, refining and storage. The firm operates FizTrade Online Trading, IRAConnect, Dillon Gage Refining and International Depository Services Group, a privately-owned subsidiary of Dillon Gage, with locations in Delaware, Texas and Ontario. Dillon Gage's philanthropic arm, HELPS International, provides relief, development and educational opportunities to Guatemala. Learn more about Dillon Gage at DillonGage.com.

About Aureus Point of Sale

Aureus Point of Sale is the industry leader in inventory management and point of sale solutions for the coin and bullion sector. With a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge software solutions, Aureus empowers dealers to streamline their operations and enhance customer experiences. By combining technology and expertise, Aureus is driving the digital transformation of the coin and bullion industry.

SOURCE: Dillon Gage Metals

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771264/Dillon-Gage-Metals-and-Aureus-POS-Forge-Alliance-To-Offer-Coin-and-Bullion-Dealers-Greater-Access-To-Inventory