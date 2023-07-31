Agilence, Inc.: Agilence Strengthens Leadership Team With New Chief Revenue Officer, Amy Gearing

Longtime Retail Veteran Brings Sales, Customer Success, and Consulting Expertise

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Agilence Inc., the leader in loss prevention analytics, helping prominent retail, restaurant, and grocery companies increase their profit margins by reducing preventable loss, today announced Amy Gearing as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Gearing brings extensive retail, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and ERP expertise, with a successful track record of accelerating growth through exceptional customer support, the expansion of direct and indirect sales channels, and entering new geographies.





Agilence logo





"We are thrilled to welcome Amy to the Agilence team," said Russ Hawkins, CEO of Agilence, Inc. "For over 15 years, we have helped our customers realize tangible results by improving operational performance and reducing shrink. As we expand our product offerings to better meet our customers' needs now and into the future, Amy's expertise will help the company broaden our reach and achieve our next level of growth."

Gearing is a retail veteran with extensive experience in sales, customer success, and technology. For over 20 years, Amy has built world-class sales and customer success teams in the retail, supply chain, logistics, and manufacturing sectors in both the startup and scaled-growth stages. Prior to Agilence, she held revenue leadership roles at Brain Corp, One Door, Oracle, Retek, and Target. Amy holds an MBA from the University of St. Thomas, a Graduate Certificate in Artificial Intelligence from Washington University, and a BS in Applied Mathematics from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

"Agilence's customers are leaders using analytics to improve profits and the safety of employees and customers, as demonstrated by over 98 percent customer retention," said Gearing. "Retailers and restauranteurs need simple-to-use tools that save them time by focusing on the business operations that need attention. Agilence's AI-powered exception-based reports and prescriptive alerts make it simple for them to act on insights that deliver results. They also need excellent support and Agilence's six consecutive Stevie Award wins for Customer Service Department of the Year set the high-water mark of excellence. I'm excited to help grow the business and continue to deliver outstanding value to our customers."

Contact Information:

Dominick Mauro

Director of Demand Generation

dmauro@agilenceinc.com

732-259-0058

Related Files

Agilence-Overview-Brochure-Digital (1) (1).pdf

Agilence ROI Report by Drive Research (3).pdf

SOURCE: Agilence

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770908/Agilence-Strengthens-Leadership-Team-With-New-Chief-Revenue-Officer-Amy-Gearing