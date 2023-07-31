PRESS RELEASE
Technicolor Creative Studios - Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
|Technicolor Creative Studios Shares
(ISIN code: FR001400I939)
|Date
|Number of Outstanding Shares
|Number of VotingRights
|July 31, 2023
|25,511,822
|Number of Theoretical Voting Rights (1): 25,511,822
|Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders' meeting (2): 25,511,822
(1) Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.
(2) Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.
***
ABOUT TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS
Technicolor Creative Studios shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (TCHCS)
Technicolor Creative Studios is a creative technology company providing world-class production expertise driven by one purpose: The realization of ambitious and extraordinary ideas. Home to a network of award-winning studios, MPC, The Mill, Mikros Animation and Technicolor Games, we inspire creative companies across the world to produce their most iconic work.
Our global teams of artists and technologists partner with the creative community across film, television, animation, gaming, brand experience and advertising to bring the universal art of storytelling to audiences everywhere.
www.technicolorcreative.com
***
Investor Relations Contact:
investor.relations@technicolor.com
Corporate press:
Teneo: tcs@teneo.com
