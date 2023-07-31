PRESS RELEASE





Technicolor Creative Studios - Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Technicolor Creative Studios Shares

(ISIN code: FR001400I939) Date Number of Outstanding Shares Number of VotingRights July 31, 2023



25,511,822



Number of Theoretical Voting Rights (1): 25,511,822 Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders' meeting (2): 25,511,822

(1) Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.

(2) Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

