MetLife, Inc.: MetLife 2022 Sustainability Report: Volunteering Efforts - Engaging Our Colleagues

We encourage a culture of year-round volunteering in which MetLife colleagues live our purpose by lending their time, talent and passion for their communities to educational, environmental, mentoring, coaching, skills-based and pro-bono initiatives. These efforts support MetLife's 2030 DEI commitment of 800,000 colleague volunteer hours with a focus on DEI/underserved communities by 2030.

Volunteering with Purpose

MetLife's "Volunteering with Purpose" campaign galvanizes the spirit of volunteerism and puts MetLife's purpose into action with departments and senior leaders leading colleagues in hundreds of virtual and in-person community engagement activities globally. Volunteering with Purpose is MetLife's global month of volunteering. In 2022, MetLife colleagues from 31 markets put MetLife's purpose into action by volunteering in communities where they live and work. Colleagues lent their time, talent and passion to benefit their communities, providing nearly 110,000 volunteering hours.

Skills-Based and Pro Bono Volunteering

MetLife colleagues around the world drive social impact through skills-based and pro bono volunteering, sharing their expertise in technology, legal and human resources, among other areas.

Common Impact is a national nonprofit that connects corporate employees to nonprofit organizations with proven models to tackle the greatest challenges our communities face. MetLife Foundation partnered with Common Impact on two pro bono projects to leverage the time, talent and expertise of MetLife colleagues in support of nonprofit partners' most urgent needs.

2022 Global Volunteering by the Numbers

