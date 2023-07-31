"Fight Antisemites - Not Antisemitism," Stresses New Analysis By The President Of The Middle East Media Research Institute

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / In a new analysis published by The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), MEMRI President Yigal Carmon stresses the importance of fighting antisemites, not antisemitism.

Mr. Carmon writes: "The rise in violent antisemitism in the West is so significant that the White House, the European Union, and the United Nations have all taken action to devise strategies to counter this phenomenon. This document will address historic and modern antisemitism, will analyze recent national and global strategies for combating it, and will suggest an effective strategy and plan of action."

Noting that "[i]t is critical to understand that there is no such thing as 'combating antisemitism' without combating antisemites themselves, in the same way that one cannot fight crime without fighting criminals or fight terrorism without fighting terrorists," he goes on to explain that "any strategy that deviates from this principle constitutes an evasion on the part of governments from their responsibility to protect targeted minorities."

In his analysis, Mr. Carmon details Western strategies for combatting antisemitism, including plans from the European Union, United States, and United Nations. He also provides an effective action plan with practical steps that can be taken to confront violent antisemitism.

Following an examination of legislative solutions, the political delegitimization of neo-Nazi and antisemitic groups, and pluralistic education, Mr. Carmon writes about the latter: "A distinction must be made between the short term and the long term when it comes to pluralistic education. In the long term, after hundreds of years of education, perhaps there will be an ideal pluralistic world in which antisemitism does not exist. However, in the short term, it must be understood that pluralistic education does not solve the problem of violent antisemitism. To the contrary, it exacerbates the situation, because today's pluralism legitimizes groups that blame the Jews for their predicaments."

Mr. Carmon sees fighting antisemites as the responsibility of government. However, government agencies are generally overwhelmed and overtasked, and cannot sufficiently tackle neo-Nazis and antisemites. Hence, it is vital that these agencies be supported by professional organizations that will assist in providing intelligence and actionable information that can be used in legal procedures. Mr. Carmon believes that this is the most effective strategy to follow. MEMRI has been providing this assistance and support since its establishment 25 years ago, by sharing its research on antisemitism from its Lantos Archives On Antisemitism And Holocaust Denial and its Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM)project, on a daily basis, with government agencies and federal, state, and local authorities. Additionally, MEMRI maintains the world's largest archive of antisemitic content from media - print, broadcast, online, and social media - from across the Arab and Muslim world.

