Stock Trend Capital Inc. Announces Change of Transfer Agent

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(Pink Sheets:STOCF) (the "Company" or "Stock Trend") announces the appointment of Endeavor Trust Corporation as the Company's registrar and transfer agent, effective immediately. Shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the change in registrar and transfer agent services.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to the shareholder records, transfer of shares, lost certificates or change of address should now be directed to Endeavor Trust Corporation rather than Computershare Trust Company of Canada, which has resigned at the Company's request.

About Stock Trend

Stock Trend Capital Inc. is an investment issuer primarily focused on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Canadian cannabis industry. The issuer intends to focus on investing in private and public entities with strong intellectual property, exceptional management and high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the market.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

STOCK TREND CAPITAL INC.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Anthony Durkacz

CEO, Director

Telephone: (416) 720-4360

Email: anthony@stocktrend.com

SOURCE: Stock Trend Capital Inc.

