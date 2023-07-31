Peraso, Inc.: Peraso to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in mmWave technology for 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, today announced the Company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, August 14, 2023, after the market close, followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time with Ron Glibbery, CEO, and Jim Sullivan, CFO, to discuss the Company's results and business outlook.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Conference Call Number: 1-888-506-0062

International Call Number: +1-973-528-0011

Passcode: 592289

Webcast and Slides: Click Here

For those unable to listen to the live Web broadcast, an archived webcast can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor relations page at www.perasoinc.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through August 28, 2023, and can be accessed by calling 1-877-481-4010 and using passcode 48726. International callers should dial 1-919-882-2331 and enter the same passcode at the prompt. Any supporting materials referenced during the live broadcast will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website following the conclusion of the conference call.

