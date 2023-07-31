Ella Montasseri of Ella Real Estate Reacts to Canada's New H1B Visa Initiative, Prepares for Changes to Ontario Real Estate Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Ella Montasseri, Founder and Executive agent with Ella Real Estate today issues her reaction to the H1B Visa initiative from the Canadian Government last month. The program met its 10,000 families cap within the first 48 hours. The Ontario market has always attracted homebuyers from across the country and beyond. Through their research, Ella and her team have realized that in recent months the market has become increasingly fierce due to limited inventory and increased demand. They know that the introduction of the new visa initiative in Canada just this week has made the housing shortage even more critical.

The initiative is aimed at attracting highly skilled international workers to fill labor gaps in specific sectors. While the program has undeniable benefits for the economy, it also adds pressure to an already tight housing market in Ontario, especially in urban areas like Toronto. This means the competition for properties requires buyers to have a highly skilled realtor in their corner.

Ella Real Estate isn't intimidated or overwhelmed by this inevitable challenge. They have begun their own initiative to give their clients every advantage while they search for their next home. This involves researching the changing market, building strong connections in their industry, and using the latest technology to aid in their mission of serving clients.

Ella Montasseri, Founder and Executive agent with Ella Real Estate, confidently states, "My unique perspective, approach and industry expertise provide consistent solutions. I'm confident in my ability to successfully secure the dream home for each client even during a challenging market."

ABOUT ELLA REAL ESTATE:

Founded by Executive Agent Ella Montasseri, the team at Ella Real Estate possesses an in-depth knowledge of the local market and stays up to date with trends and upcoming developments. They also have a strong network of connections that give them access to listings that may not be widely advertised, providing a competitive advantage to their clients.

The team recognizes that each buyer has unique preferences and requirements. By tailoring each search, they can optimize searches for buyers, save them time, and ensure they don't miss out on hot properties. For sellers, they use the latest tools to determine their home's valuation and get them the best price.

In addition, Ella's negotiation skills can make all the difference in a market where multiple buyers are vying for the same property. She works tirelessly to ensure her clients get the most value for their investment. The oversaturated Ontario housing market can be overwhelming, but Ella Real Estate is ready for the challenge. Contact them today!

CONTACT: Ella Montasseri

PHONE: (647) 953-9775

EMAIL: INFO@ELLAREALESTATE.CA

SOURCE: Ella Real Estate

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771332/Ella-Montasseri-of-Ella-Real-Estate-Reacts-to-Canadas-New-H1B-Visa-Initiative-Prepares-for-Changes-to-Ontario-Real-Estate-Market