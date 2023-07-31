Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
31.07.2023 | 22:38
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports Second Quarter Earnings Up 17.7% to $1.73 Per Diluted Share Return on Assets 1.79% And Return on Equity 15.96%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending June 30, 2023 and YTD results for the six months ending June 30, 2023.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,973,000 or $1.73 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $1,680,000 or $1.47 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 17.7%.

For the first six months of 2023, Net Income after Taxes amounted to $3,911,000, an increase of 18.9% over the first half of 2022 results of $3,290,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2023 were $3.43, an increase of 18.3% over the first half of 2022 results of $2.90 per diluted common share

Matt R. Opitz, CEO, stated, "I am pleased with the results of the second quarter. We experienced an increase in loan volume and deposits are steady (which in this environment is a plus). Our customers continue to report strong backlogs and a cautiously optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year."

"Our capital, earnings and liquidity remain strong, keeping Trinity Bank positioned to take advantage of new opportunities for continued growth. During the second quarter, we capitalized on opportunities to establish several new relationships with quality prospects. We will remain focused on attracting new customers as we continue to see some banks in our market tighten lending and credit requirements as a result of the increased rate environment and lack of liquidity. Trinity was built for times like these."

I am especially proud of our great staff who remains committed to providing exceptional customer experiences. They continue to demonstrate a willingness to go above and beyond for our customers which continues to be the main driver in producing these superior results."

Trinity Bank N.A. , Monday, July 31, 2023, Press release picture

Trinity Bank N.A. , Monday, July 31, 2023, Press release picture

Trinity Bank N.A. , Monday, July 31, 2023, Press release picture

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

For information contact:

Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


 Quarter Ended
Six Months Ending
June 30 % June 30 %
EARNINGS SUMMARY
 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change
Interest income
 $5,719 $3,763 52.0% $10,982 $7,363 49.2%
Interest expense
 1,934 248 679.8% 3,504 414 746.4%
Net Interest Income
 3,785 3,515 7.7% 7,478 6,949 7.6%
Service charges on deposits
 64 62 3.2% 123 123 0.0%
Other income
 120 126 -4.8% 238 230 3.5%
Total Non Interest Income
 184 188 -2.1% 361 353 2.3%
Salaries and benefits expense
 1,146 1,096 4.6% 2,214 2,095 5.7%
Occupancy and equipment expense
 116 111 4.5% 227 221 2.7%
Other expense
 441 536 -17.7% 873 1,136 -23.2%
Total Non Interest Expense
 1,703 1,743 -2.3% 3,314 3,452 -4.0%
Pretax pre-provision income
 2,266 1,960 15.6% 4,525 3,850 17.5%
Gain on sale of securities
 (3) 0 N/M (4) 0 N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M
Earnings before income taxes
 2,263 1,960 15.5% 4,521 3,850 17.4%
Provision for income taxes
 290 280 3.6% 610 560 8.9%
Net Earnings
 $1,973 $1,680 17.4% $3,911 $3,290 18.9%
Basic earnings per share
 1.81 1.54 17.8% 3.59 3.02 18.9%
Basic weighted average shares
 1,090 1,093 1,090 1,090
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
 1.73 1.47 17.7% 3.43 2.90 18.3%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
 1,139 1,139 1,139 1,136

Average for Quarter Average for Six Months
June 30 % June 30 %
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change
Total loans
 $283,827 $255,951 10.9% $287,647 $249,955 15.1%
Total short term investments
 16,087 30,993 -48.1% 19,392 29,696 -34.7%
Total investment securities
 134,403 142,743 -5.8% 142,743 142,526 0.2%
Earning assets
 434,317 429,687 1.1% 449,782 422,177 6.5%
Total assets
 441,447 437,237 1.0% 437,237 429,441 1.8%
Noninterest bearing deposits
 140,734 164,965 -14.7% 136,459 159,530 -14.5%
Interest bearing deposits
 253,624 229,986 10.3% 249,018 225,947 10.2%
Total deposits
 394,358 394,951 -0.2% 393,778 385,477 2.2%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
 55 0 N/M 28 0 N/M
Shareholders' equity
 $49,444 $45,059 9.7% $49,539 $44,475 11.4%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


 Average for Quarter Ending
June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Total loans
 $283,827 $272,089 $268,908 $266,041 $255,951
Total short term investments
 16,087 22,733 39,334 50,091 30,574
Total investment securities
 134,403 136,288 138,049 144,170 143,142
Earning assets
 434,317 431,110 446,291 460,302 429,687
Total assets
 441,447 439,725 455,683 467,859 437,237
Noninterest bearing deposits
 140,734 146,909 167,630 177,293 164,965
Interest bearing deposits
 253,624 246,285 246,989 246,907 229,986
Total deposits
 394,358 393,194 414,618 424,200 394,951
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
 55 0 0 0 0
Shareholders' equity
 $49,444 $48,537 $47,713 $46,676 $45,059

Quarter Ended
June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Interest income less PPP
 $5,719 $5,264 $5,173 $4,588 $3,763
Interest expense
 1,934 1,572 1,022 607 248
Net Interest Income
 3,785 3,692 4,151 3,981 3,515
Service charges on deposits
 64 61 59 58 62
Other income
 120 115 113 114 126
Total Non Interest Income
 184 176 172 172 188
Salaries and benefits expense
 1,146 1,068 1,141 1,290 1,096
Occupancy and equipment expense
 116 108 106 163 111
Other expense
 441 433 399 495 536
Total Non Interest Expense
 1,703 1,609 1,646 1,948 1,743
Pretax pre-provision income
 2,266 2,259 2,677 2,205 1,960
Gain on sale of securities
 (3) (1) (164) (19) 0
Provision for Loan Losses
 0 0 0 0 0
Earnings before income taxes
 2,263 2,258 2,513 2,186 1,960
Provision for income taxes
 290 320 400 320 280
Net Earnings
 $1,973 $1,938 $2,113 $1,866 $1,680
Diluted earnings per share
 $1.73 $1.70 $1.86 $1.64 $1.47

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


 Ending Balance

June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Total loans
 $292,591 $270,530 $281,857 $265,811 $267,163
Total short term investments
 18,313 37,656 19,893 58,084 19,635
Total investment securities
 130,603 136,407 134,628 136,114 142,834

Total earning assets
 441,507 444,593 436,378 460,009 429,632
Allowance for loan losses
 (5,344) (5,344) (4,323) (4,314) (4,314)
Premises and equipment
 2,378 2,337 2,196 1,976 2,019
Other Assets
 10,044 9,381 11,030 11,957 11,260
Total assets
 448,585 450,967 445,281 469,628 438,597
Noninterest bearing deposits
 141,613 151,010 159,568 181,436 170,661
Interest bearing deposits
 259,401 252,164 240,883 248,475 226,141

Total deposits
 401,014 403,174 400,451 429,911 396,802
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
 0 0 0 0 0
Other Liabilities
 2,239 2,936 1,779 2,794 1,474
Total liabilities
 403,253 406,110 402,230 432,705 398,276
Shareholders' Equity Actual
 50,427 48,537 48,871 46,712 45,830
Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS
 (5,096) (3,680) (5,820) (9,789) (5,509)
Total Equity
 $45,331 $44,857 $43,051 $36,923 $40,321
Quarter Ending
June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Nonaccrual loans
 $143 $159 $171 $195 $211
Restructured loans
 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Total nonperforming assets
 $143 $159 $171 $195 $211
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
 $2 $407 $3 $0 $0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
 0.05% 0.06% 0.06% 0.07% 0.08%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


 Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
 June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30,
LOAN LOSSES
 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Balance at beginning of period
 $5,344 $4,324 $4,314 $4,314 $4,314
Loans charged off
 0 0 0 0 0
Loan recoveries
 0 0 10 0 0
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
 0 0 10 0 0
Provision for loan losses (One time CECL adjustment)
 0 1,020 0 0 0
Balance at end of period
 $5,344 $5,344 $4,324 $4,314 $4,314

Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
 1.83% 1.98% 1.53% 1.62% 1.61%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
 3737% 3361% 2528% 2212% 2045%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
 0.00% 0.37% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Quarter Ending
SELECTED RATIOS
 June 30,
2023		 March 31, 2023 Dec 31,
2022		 Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022
Return on average assets (annualized)
 1.79% 1.76% 1.85% 1.60% 1.54%
Return on average equity (annualized)
 17.74% 17.36% 17.71% 17.68% 15.92%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
 15.96% 15.97% 17.71% 15.99% 14.91%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
 11.20% 11.04% 10.47% 9.98% 10.31%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
 5.47% 5.09% 4.84% 4.17% 3.68%
Effective Cost of Funds
 1.78% 1.46% 0.92% 0.53% 0.23%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
 3.69% 3.63% 3.92% 3.64% 3.45%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
 42.9% 39.4% 36.2% 44.7% 44.9%
End of period book value per common share
 $41.59 $41.12 $39.42 $33.78 $36.89
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments)
 $46.26 $44.49 $44.75 $42.74 $41.93
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
 1,090 1,091 1,092 1,093 1,093

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

3 Months Ending
June 30,2023 June 30,2022
Tax Tax
Average Equivalent Average Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
 Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield
Interest Earning Assets:







Short term investment
 $16,087 215 5.35% 5.35% $30,574 58 0.76% 0.76%
FRB Stock
 429 6 6.00% 6.00% 419 6 6.00% 6.00%
Taxable securities
 385 4 4.16% 4.16% 1,297 0 0.00% 0.00%
Tax Free securities
 133,589 832 2.49% 3.15% 141,446 734 2.08% 2.63%
Loans
 283,827 4,662 6.57% 6.57% 255,951 2,965 4.63% 4.63%
Total Interest Earning Assets
 434,317 5,719 5.27% 5.47% 429,687 3,763 3.50% 3.68%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
 5,770 6,061
Other assets
 6,704 5,803
Allowance for loan losses
 (5,344) (4,314)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
 7,130 7,550
Total Assets
 $441,447 $437,237
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
 167,291 1,240 2.96% 2.96% 185,133 186 0.40% 0.40%
Certificates and other time deposits
 86,333 694 3.22% 3.22% 32,091 41 0.51% 0.51%
Other borrowings
 55 0 0.00% 0.00% 12,762 21 0.66% 0.66%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
 253,679 1,934 3.05% 3.05% 229,986 248 0.43% 0.43%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
 140,734 164,965
Other liabilities
 2,541 1,607
Shareholders' Equity
 44,493 40,679
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
 $441,447 $437,237
Net Interest Income and Spread
 3,785 2.22% 2.42% 3,515 3.07% 3.25%
Net Interest Margin
 3.49% 3.69% 3.27% 3.45%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30 June 30
2023 % 2022 %
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
 $167,463 57.23% $158,935 59.49%
Real estate:
Commercial
 83,273 28.46% 64,560 24.17%
Residential
 12,731 4.35% 18,396 6.89%
Construction and development
 28,600 9.77% 25,001 9.36%
Consumer
 524 0.18% 271 0.10%
Total loans
 292,591 100.00% 267,163 100.00%
June 30 June 30

2023 2022
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
 $45,331 $45,830
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
 $50,427 $49,565
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
 $332,236 $298,259
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
 15.18% 15.37%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
 16.43% 16.62%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
 11.42% 10.48%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
 27 24
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
 $87.75 $88.75
Low
 $85.00 $80.01
Close
 $85.00 $88.75

SOURCE: Trinity Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771303/Trinity-Bank-Reports-Second-Quarter-Earnings-Up-177-to-173-Per-Diluted-Share-Return-on-Assets-179-And-Return-on-Equity-1596

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
