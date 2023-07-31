Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports Second Quarter Earnings Up 17.7% to $1.73 Per Diluted Share Return on Assets 1.79% And Return on Equity 15.96%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending June 30, 2023 and YTD results for the six months ending June 30, 2023.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,973,000 or $1.73 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $1,680,000 or $1.47 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 17.7%.

For the first six months of 2023, Net Income after Taxes amounted to $3,911,000, an increase of 18.9% over the first half of 2022 results of $3,290,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2023 were $3.43, an increase of 18.3% over the first half of 2022 results of $2.90 per diluted common share

Matt R. Opitz, CEO, stated, "I am pleased with the results of the second quarter. We experienced an increase in loan volume and deposits are steady (which in this environment is a plus). Our customers continue to report strong backlogs and a cautiously optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year."

"Our capital, earnings and liquidity remain strong, keeping Trinity Bank positioned to take advantage of new opportunities for continued growth. During the second quarter, we capitalized on opportunities to establish several new relationships with quality prospects. We will remain focused on attracting new customers as we continue to see some banks in our market tighten lending and credit requirements as a result of the increased rate environment and lack of liquidity. Trinity was built for times like these."

I am especially proud of our great staff who remains committed to providing exceptional customer experiences. They continue to demonstrate a willingness to go above and beyond for our customers which continues to be the main driver in producing these superior results."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

For information contact:

Richard Burt

Executive Vice President

Trinity Bank

817-763-9966

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Quarter Ended

Six Months Ending June 30 % June 30 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Interest income $ 5,719 $ 3,763 52.0 % $ 10,982 $ 7,363 49.2 % Interest expense 1,934 248 679.8 % 3,504 414 746.4 % Net Interest Income 3,785 3,515 7.7 % 7,478 6,949 7.6 % Service charges on deposits 64 62 3.2 % 123 123 0.0 % Other income 120 126 -4.8 % 238 230 3.5 % Total Non Interest Income 184 188 -2.1 % 361 353 2.3 % Salaries and benefits expense 1,146 1,096 4.6 % 2,214 2,095 5.7 % Occupancy and equipment expense 116 111 4.5 % 227 221 2.7 % Other expense 441 536 -17.7 % 873 1,136 -23.2 % Total Non Interest Expense 1,703 1,743 -2.3 % 3,314 3,452 -4.0 % Pretax pre-provision income 2,266 1,960 15.6 % 4,525 3,850 17.5 % Gain on sale of securities (3 ) 0 N/M (4 ) 0 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Earnings before income taxes 2,263 1,960 15.5 % 4,521 3,850 17.4 % Provision for income taxes 290 280 3.6 % 610 560 8.9 % Net Earnings $ 1,973 $ 1,680 17.4 % $ 3,911 $ 3,290 18.9 % Basic earnings per share 1.81 1.54 17.8 % 3.59 3.02 18.9 % Basic weighted average shares 1,090 1,093 1,090 1,090 outstanding Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.73 1.47 17.7 % 3.43 2.90 18.3 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,139 1,139 1,139 1,136

Average for Quarter Average for Six Months June 30 % June 30 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Total loans $ 283,827 $ 255,951 10.9 % $ 287,647 $ 249,955 15.1 % Total short term investments 16,087 30,993 -48.1 % 19,392 29,696 -34.7 % Total investment securities 134,403 142,743 -5.8 % 142,743 142,526 0.2 % Earning assets 434,317 429,687 1.1 % 449,782 422,177 6.5 % Total assets 441,447 437,237 1.0 % 437,237 429,441 1.8 % Noninterest bearing deposits 140,734 164,965 -14.7 % 136,459 159,530 -14.5 % Interest bearing deposits 253,624 229,986 10.3 % 249,018 225,947 10.2 % Total deposits 394,358 394,951 -0.2 % 393,778 385,477 2.2 % Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 55 0 N/M 28 0 N/M Shareholders' equity $ 49,444 $ 45,059 9.7 % $ 49,539 $ 44,475 11.4 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Average for Quarter Ending June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Total loans $ 283,827 $ 272,089 $ 268,908 $ 266,041 $ 255,951 Total short term investments 16,087 22,733 39,334 50,091 30,574 Total investment securities 134,403 136,288 138,049 144,170 143,142 Earning assets 434,317 431,110 446,291 460,302 429,687 Total assets 441,447 439,725 455,683 467,859 437,237 Noninterest bearing deposits 140,734 146,909 167,630 177,293 164,965 Interest bearing deposits 253,624 246,285 246,989 246,907 229,986 Total deposits 394,358 393,194 414,618 424,200 394,951 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 55 0 0 0 0 Shareholders' equity $ 49,444 $ 48,537 $ 47,713 $ 46,676 $ 45,059

Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Interest income less PPP $ 5,719 $ 5,264 $ 5,173 $ 4,588 $ 3,763 Interest expense 1,934 1,572 1,022 607 248 Net Interest Income 3,785 3,692 4,151 3,981 3,515 Service charges on deposits 64 61 59 58 62 Other income 120 115 113 114 126 Total Non Interest Income 184 176 172 172 188 Salaries and benefits expense 1,146 1,068 1,141 1,290 1,096 Occupancy and equipment expense 116 108 106 163 111 Other expense 441 433 399 495 536 Total Non Interest Expense 1,703 1,609 1,646 1,948 1,743 Pretax pre-provision income 2,266 2,259 2,677 2,205 1,960 Gain on sale of securities (3 ) (1 ) (164 ) (19 ) 0 Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 0 0 0 Earnings before income taxes 2,263 2,258 2,513 2,186 1,960 Provision for income taxes 290 320 400 320 280 Net Earnings $ 1,973 $ 1,938 $ 2,113 $ 1,866 $ 1,680 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.73 $ 1.70 $ 1.86 $ 1.64 $ 1.47

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Ending Balance

June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Total loans $ 292,591 $ 270,530 $ 281,857 $ 265,811 $ 267,163 Total short term investments 18,313 37,656 19,893 58,084 19,635 Total investment securities 130,603 136,407 134,628 136,114 142,834

Total earning assets 441,507 444,593 436,378 460,009 429,632 Allowance for loan losses (5,344 ) (5,344 ) (4,323 ) (4,314 ) (4,314 ) Premises and equipment 2,378 2,337 2,196 1,976 2,019 Other Assets 10,044 9,381 11,030 11,957 11,260 Total assets 448,585 450,967 445,281 469,628 438,597 Noninterest bearing deposits 141,613 151,010 159,568 181,436 170,661 Interest bearing deposits 259,401 252,164 240,883 248,475 226,141

Total deposits 401,014 403,174 400,451 429,911 396,802 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 2,239 2,936 1,779 2,794 1,474 Total liabilities 403,253 406,110 402,230 432,705 398,276 Shareholders' Equity Actual 50,427 48,537 48,871 46,712 45,830 Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS (5,096 ) (3,680 ) (5,820 ) (9,789 ) (5,509 ) Total Equity $ 45,331 $ 44,857 $ 43,051 $ 36,923 $ 40,321 Quarter Ending June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Nonaccrual loans $ 143 $ 159 $ 171 $ 195 $ 211 Restructured loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 143 $ 159 $ 171 $ 195 $ 211 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 2 $ 407 $ 3 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.08 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, LOAN LOSSES 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Balance at beginning of period $ 5,344 $ 4,324 $ 4,314 $ 4,314 $ 4,314 Loans charged off 0 0 0 0 0 Loan recoveries 0 0 10 0 0 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 0 0 10 0 0 Provision for loan losses (One time CECL adjustment) 0 1,020 0 0 0 Balance at end of period $ 5,344 $ 5,344 $ 4,324 $ 4,314 $ 4,314

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.83 % 1.98 % 1.53 % 1.62 % 1.61 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 3737 % 3361 % 2528 % 2212 % 2045 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.37 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Quarter Ending SELECTED RATIOS June 30,

2023 March 31, 2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.79 % 1.76 % 1.85 % 1.60 % 1.54 % Return on average equity (annualized) 17.74 % 17.36 % 17.71 % 17.68 % 15.92 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 15.96 % 15.97 % 17.71 % 15.99 % 14.91 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 11.20 % 11.04 % 10.47 % 9.98 % 10.31 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 5.47 % 5.09 % 4.84 % 4.17 % 3.68 % Effective Cost of Funds 1.78 % 1.46 % 0.92 % 0.53 % 0.23 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.69 % 3.63 % 3.92 % 3.64 % 3.45 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 42.9 % 39.4 % 36.2 % 44.7 % 44.9 % End of period book value per common share $ 41.59 $ 41.12 $ 39.42 $ 33.78 $ 36.89 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments) $ 46.26 $ 44.49 $ 44.75 $ 42.74 $ 41.93 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,090 1,091 1,092 1,093 1,093

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

3 Months Ending June 30,2023 June 30,2022 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets:















Short term investment $ 16,087 215 5.35 % 5.35 % $ 30,574 58 0.76 % 0.76 % FRB Stock 429 6 6.00 % 6.00 % 419 6 6.00 % 6.00 % Taxable securities 385 4 4.16 % 4.16 % 1,297 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Tax Free securities 133,589 832 2.49 % 3.15 % 141,446 734 2.08 % 2.63 % Loans 283,827 4,662 6.57 % 6.57 % 255,951 2,965 4.63 % 4.63 % Total Interest Earning Assets 434,317 5,719 5.27 % 5.47 % 429,687 3,763 3.50 % 3.68 % Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 5,770 6,061 Other assets 6,704 5,803 Allowance for loan losses (5,344 ) (4,314 ) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 7,130 7,550 Total Assets $ 441,447 $ 437,237 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 167,291 1,240 2.96 % 2.96 % 185,133 186 0.40 % 0.40 % Certificates and other time deposits 86,333 694 3.22 % 3.22 % 32,091 41 0.51 % 0.51 % Other borrowings 55 0 0.00 % 0.00 % 12,762 21 0.66 % 0.66 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 253,679 1,934 3.05 % 3.05 % 229,986 248 0.43 % 0.43 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 140,734 164,965 Other liabilities 2,541 1,607 Shareholders' Equity 44,493 40,679 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 441,447 $ 437,237 Net Interest Income and Spread 3,785 2.22 % 2.42 % 3,515 3.07 % 3.25 % Net Interest Margin 3.49 % 3.69 % 3.27 % 3.45 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30 June 30 2023 % 2022 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 167,463 57.23 % $ 158,935 59.49 % Real estate: Commercial 83,273 28.46 % 64,560 24.17 % Residential 12,731 4.35 % 18,396 6.89 % Construction and development 28,600 9.77 % 25,001 9.36 % Consumer 524 0.18 % 271 0.10 % Total loans 292,591 100.00 % 267,163 100.00 % June 30 June 30

2023 2022 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 45,331 $ 45,830 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 50,427 $ 49,565 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 332,236 $ 298,259 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.18 % 15.37 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.43 % 16.62 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 11.42 % 10.48 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 27 24 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 87.75 $ 88.75 Low $ 85.00 $ 80.01 Close $ 85.00 $ 88.75

