Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports Second Quarter Earnings Up 17.7% to $1.73 Per Diluted Share Return on Assets 1.79% And Return on Equity 15.96%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending June 30, 2023 and YTD results for the six months ending June 30, 2023.
Results of Operations
Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,973,000 or $1.73 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $1,680,000 or $1.47 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 17.7%.
For the first six months of 2023, Net Income after Taxes amounted to $3,911,000, an increase of 18.9% over the first half of 2022 results of $3,290,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2023 were $3.43, an increase of 18.3% over the first half of 2022 results of $2.90 per diluted common share
Matt R. Opitz, CEO, stated, "I am pleased with the results of the second quarter. We experienced an increase in loan volume and deposits are steady (which in this environment is a plus). Our customers continue to report strong backlogs and a cautiously optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year."
"Our capital, earnings and liquidity remain strong, keeping Trinity Bank positioned to take advantage of new opportunities for continued growth. During the second quarter, we capitalized on opportunities to establish several new relationships with quality prospects. We will remain focused on attracting new customers as we continue to see some banks in our market tighten lending and credit requirements as a result of the increased rate environment and lack of liquidity. Trinity was built for times like these."
I am especially proud of our great staff who remains committed to providing exceptional customer experiences. They continue to demonstrate a willingness to go above and beyond for our customers which continues to be the main driver in producing these superior results."
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
For information contact:
Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966
This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ending
|June 30
|%
|June 30
|%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2023
|2022
|Change
|2023
|2022
|Change
Interest income
|$
|5,719
|$
|3,763
|52.0
|%
|$
|10,982
|$
|7,363
|49.2
|%
Interest expense
|1,934
|248
|679.8
|%
|3,504
|414
|746.4
|%
Net Interest Income
|3,785
|3,515
|7.7
|%
|7,478
|6,949
|7.6
|%
Service charges on deposits
|64
|62
|3.2
|%
|123
|123
|0.0
|%
Other income
|120
|126
|-4.8
|%
|238
|230
|3.5
|%
Total Non Interest Income
|184
|188
|-2.1
|%
|361
|353
|2.3
|%
Salaries and benefits expense
|1,146
|1,096
|4.6
|%
|2,214
|2,095
|5.7
|%
Occupancy and equipment expense
|116
|111
|4.5
|%
|227
|221
|2.7
|%
Other expense
|441
|536
|-17.7
|%
|873
|1,136
|-23.2
|%
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,703
|1,743
|-2.3
|%
|3,314
|3,452
|-4.0
|%
Pretax pre-provision income
|2,266
|1,960
|15.6
|%
|4,525
|3,850
|17.5
|%
Gain on sale of securities
|(3
|)
|0
|N/M
|(4
|)
|0
|N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|0
|N/M
Earnings before income taxes
|2,263
|1,960
|15.5
|%
|4,521
|3,850
|17.4
|%
Provision for income taxes
|290
|280
|3.6
|%
|610
|560
|8.9
|%
Net Earnings
|$
|1,973
|$
|1,680
|17.4
|%
|$
|3,911
|$
|3,290
|18.9
|%
Basic earnings per share
|1.81
|1.54
|17.8
|%
|3.59
|3.02
|18.9
|%
Basic weighted average shares
|1,090
|1,093
|1,090
|1,090
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
|1.73
|1.47
|17.7
|%
|3.43
|2.90
|18.3
|%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|1,139
|1,139
|1,139
|1,136
|Average for Quarter
|Average for Six Months
|June 30
|%
|June 30
|%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2023
|2022
|Change
|2023
|2022
|Change
Total loans
|$
|283,827
|$
|255,951
|10.9
|%
|$
|287,647
|$
|249,955
|15.1
|%
Total short term investments
|16,087
|30,993
|-48.1
|%
|19,392
|29,696
|-34.7
|%
Total investment securities
|134,403
|142,743
|-5.8
|%
|142,743
|142,526
|0.2
|%
Earning assets
|434,317
|429,687
|1.1
|%
|449,782
|422,177
|6.5
|%
Total assets
|441,447
|437,237
|1.0
|%
|437,237
|429,441
|1.8
|%
Noninterest bearing deposits
|140,734
|164,965
|-14.7
|%
|136,459
|159,530
|-14.5
|%
Interest bearing deposits
|253,624
|229,986
|10.3
|%
|249,018
|225,947
|10.2
|%
Total deposits
|394,358
|394,951
|-0.2
|%
|393,778
|385,477
|2.2
|%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|55
|0
|N/M
|28
|0
|N/M
Shareholders' equity
|$
|49,444
|$
|45,059
|9.7
|%
|$
|49,539
|$
|44,475
|11.4
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Average for Quarter Ending
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
Total loans
|$
|283,827
|$
|272,089
|$
|268,908
|$
|266,041
|$
|255,951
Total short term investments
|16,087
|22,733
|39,334
|50,091
|30,574
Total investment securities
|134,403
|136,288
|138,049
|144,170
|143,142
Earning assets
|434,317
|431,110
|446,291
|460,302
|429,687
Total assets
|441,447
|439,725
|455,683
|467,859
|437,237
Noninterest bearing deposits
|140,734
|146,909
|167,630
|177,293
|164,965
Interest bearing deposits
|253,624
|246,285
|246,989
|246,907
|229,986
Total deposits
|394,358
|393,194
|414,618
|424,200
|394,951
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|55
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shareholders' equity
|$
|49,444
|$
|48,537
|$
|47,713
|$
|46,676
|$
|45,059
|Quarter Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
Interest income less PPP
|$
|5,719
|$
|5,264
|$
|5,173
|$
|4,588
|$
|3,763
Interest expense
|1,934
|1,572
|1,022
|607
|248
Net Interest Income
|3,785
|3,692
|4,151
|3,981
|3,515
Service charges on deposits
|64
|61
|59
|58
|62
Other income
|120
|115
|113
|114
|126
Total Non Interest Income
|184
|176
|172
|172
|188
Salaries and benefits expense
|1,146
|1,068
|1,141
|1,290
|1,096
Occupancy and equipment expense
|116
|108
|106
|163
|111
Other expense
|441
|433
|399
|495
|536
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,703
|1,609
|1,646
|1,948
|1,743
Pretax pre-provision income
|2,266
|2,259
|2,677
|2,205
|1,960
Gain on sale of securities
|(3
|)
|(1
|)
|(164
|)
|(19
|)
|0
Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Earnings before income taxes
|2,263
|2,258
|2,513
|2,186
|1,960
Provision for income taxes
|290
|320
|400
|320
|280
Net Earnings
|$
|1,973
|$
|1,938
|$
|2,113
|$
|1,866
|$
|1,680
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.73
|$
|1.70
|$
|1.86
|$
|1.64
|$
|1.47
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Ending Balance
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
Total loans
|$
|292,591
|$
|270,530
|$
|281,857
|$
|265,811
|$
|267,163
Total short term investments
|18,313
|37,656
|19,893
|58,084
|19,635
Total investment securities
|130,603
|136,407
|134,628
|136,114
|142,834
Total earning assets
|441,507
|444,593
|436,378
|460,009
|429,632
Allowance for loan losses
|(5,344
|)
|(5,344
|)
|(4,323
|)
|(4,314
|)
|(4,314
|)
Premises and equipment
|2,378
|2,337
|2,196
|1,976
|2,019
Other Assets
|10,044
|9,381
|11,030
|11,957
|11,260
Total assets
|448,585
|450,967
|445,281
|469,628
|438,597
Noninterest bearing deposits
|141,613
|151,010
|159,568
|181,436
|170,661
Interest bearing deposits
|259,401
|252,164
|240,883
|248,475
|226,141
Total deposits
|401,014
|403,174
|400,451
|429,911
|396,802
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Other Liabilities
|2,239
|2,936
|1,779
|2,794
|1,474
Total liabilities
|403,253
|406,110
|402,230
|432,705
|398,276
Shareholders' Equity Actual
|50,427
|48,537
|48,871
|46,712
|45,830
Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS
|(5,096
|)
|(3,680
|)
|(5,820
|)
|(9,789
|)
|(5,509
|)
Total Equity
|$
|45,331
|$
|44,857
|$
|43,051
|$
|36,923
|$
|40,321
|Quarter Ending
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
Nonaccrual loans
|$
|143
|$
|159
|$
|171
|$
|195
|$
|211
Restructured loans
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|143
|$
|159
|$
|171
|$
|195
|$
|211
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$
|2
|$
|407
|$
|3
|$
|0
|$
|0
|Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
|0.05
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.08
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
LOAN LOSSES
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|5,344
|$
|4,324
|$
|4,314
|$
|4,314
|$
|4,314
Loans charged off
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Loan recoveries
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
Provision for loan losses (One time CECL adjustment)
|0
|1,020
|0
|0
|0
Balance at end of period
|$
|5,344
|$
|5,344
|$
|4,324
|$
|4,314
|$
|4,314
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
|1.83
|%
|1.98
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.61
|%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
|3737
|%
|3361
|%
|2528
|%
|2212
|%
|2045
|%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
|0.00
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Quarter Ending
SELECTED RATIOS
|June 30,
2023
|March 31, 2023
|Dec 31,
2022
|Sept. 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.79
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.85
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.54
|%
Return on average equity (annualized)
|17.74
|%
|17.36
|%
|17.71
|%
|17.68
|%
|15.92
|%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|15.96
|%
|15.97
|%
|17.71
|%
|15.99
|%
|14.91
|%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|11.20
|%
|11.04
|%
|10.47
|%
|9.98
|%
|10.31
|%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|5.47
|%
|5.09
|%
|4.84
|%
|4.17
|%
|3.68
|%
Effective Cost of Funds
|1.78
|%
|1.46
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.23
|%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|3.69
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.92
|%
|3.64
|%
|3.45
|%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|42.9
|%
|39.4
|%
|36.2
|%
|44.7
|%
|44.9
|%
End of period book value per common share
|$
|41.59
|$
|41.12
|$
|39.42
|$
|33.78
|$
|36.89
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments)
|$
|46.26
|$
|44.49
|$
|44.75
|$
|42.74
|$
|41.93
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|1,090
|1,091
|1,092
|1,093
|1,093
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|3 Months Ending
|June 30,2023
|June 30,2022
|Tax
|Tax
|Average
|Equivalent
|Average
|Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
|$
|16,087
|215
|5.35
|%
|5.35
|%
|$
|30,574
|58
|0.76
|%
|0.76
|%
FRB Stock
|429
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|419
|6
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
Taxable securities
|385
|4
|4.16
|%
|4.16
|%
|1,297
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Tax Free securities
|133,589
|832
|2.49
|%
|3.15
|%
|141,446
|734
|2.08
|%
|2.63
|%
Loans
|283,827
|4,662
|6.57
|%
|6.57
|%
|255,951
|2,965
|4.63
|%
|4.63
|%
Total Interest Earning Assets
|434,317
|5,719
|5.27
|%
|5.47
|%
|429,687
|3,763
|3.50
|%
|3.68
|%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
|5,770
|6,061
Other assets
|6,704
|5,803
Allowance for loan losses
|(5,344
|)
|(4,314
|)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
|7,130
|7,550
Total Assets
|$
|441,447
|$
|437,237
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
|167,291
|1,240
|2.96
|%
|2.96
|%
|185,133
|186
|0.40
|%
|0.40
|%
Certificates and other time deposits
|86,333
|694
|3.22
|%
|3.22
|%
|32,091
|41
|0.51
|%
|0.51
|%
Other borrowings
|55
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|12,762
|21
|0.66
|%
|0.66
|%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|253,679
|1,934
|3.05
|%
|3.05
|%
|229,986
|248
|0.43
|%
|0.43
|%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
|140,734
|164,965
Other liabilities
|2,541
|1,607
Shareholders' Equity
|44,493
|40,679
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|$
|441,447
|$
|437,237
Net Interest Income and Spread
|3,785
|2.22
|%
|2.42
|%
|3,515
|3.07
|%
|3.25
|%
Net Interest Margin
|3.49
|%
|3.69
|%
|3.27
|%
|3.45
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30
|June 30
|2023
|%
|2022
|%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
|$
|167,463
|57.23
|%
|$
|158,935
|59.49
|%
Real estate:
Commercial
|83,273
|28.46
|%
|64,560
|24.17
|%
Residential
|12,731
|4.35
|%
|18,396
|6.89
|%
Construction and development
|28,600
|9.77
|%
|25,001
|9.36
|%
Consumer
|524
|0.18
|%
|271
|0.10
|%
Total loans
|292,591
|100.00
|%
|267,163
|100.00
|%
|June 30
|June 30
|2023
|2022
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
|$
|45,331
|$
|45,830
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|$
|50,427
|$
|49,565
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
|$
|332,236
|$
|298,259
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|15.18
|%
|15.37
|%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|16.43
|%
|16.62
|%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|11.42
|%
|10.48
|%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
|27
|24
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
|$
|87.75
|$
|88.75
Low
|$
|85.00
|$
|80.01
Close
|$
|85.00
|$
|88.75
SOURCE: Trinity Bank
