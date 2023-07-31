Mondelez International: Mondelez 2022 Snacking Made Right Report: Going Further, Faster

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Mondelez International

At Mondele¯z International, we believe our ESG agenda helps to drive growth, create value and make our business more resilient. It is why we have made sustainability the fourth pillar of our long-term business strategy, Vision 2030, alongside growth, execution, and culture.

As a global snacking leader, our ambition is to make snacking right in a world facing many different challenges, including climate change, nature-loss, worker welfare, and plastic waste, among others. To take on these challenges and deliver our sustainable growth ambition, we focus on the issues that are important to us, our consumers, and the world. This intensified and accelerated focus is at the heart of how we intend to achieve our sustainability vision of creating a future where together people and the planet thrive - by leading where we matter most and driving change where the world needs it most.

Building on our 2025 public goals, we have bold and targeted long-term ambitions that help us focus, accelerate, and scale our efforts. It is our way of turning the volume up on our aim to lead the future of snacking and make the most of our potential to have a bigger positive impact as we continue to grow.

In particular, we are focused on more sustainably-sourced cocoa and wheat, two core ingredients at the heart of our much-loved snacks. Over the first 10 years as a company, we have scaled our signature programs, Cocoa Life and Harmony wheat, helping hundreds of thousands of farmers to build stronger farming businesses and more resilient communities and landscapes. We see reduced or near zero deforestation on or closely around Cocoa Life farms in West Africa and we've pioneered innovative financial incentives to help farmers restore forests. Harmony has cultivated biodiversity, specifically millions of bees and butterflies, alongside its wheat fields for many years long before it was on-trend. Looking ahead, we're proud of the recent announcements we've made to further invest in our expanded 2030 ambition for Cocoa Life and Harmony wheat.

We are also putting a longer-term focus on working toward net zero carbon and reducing packaging waste by supporting a circular packaging economy. We're capturing the carbon reductions Cocoa Life and Harmony provide as part of our net zero roadmap. On packaging, we moved to an innovative soft plastic using 30% recycled plastic in our Cadbury Dairy Milk wrappers in Australia and the UK.

While we are driving change in our own business, we know the challenges are systemic and cannot be solved by any one company alone. Multi-stakeholder coalitions are critical to achieve the systems transformation that is needed. We are actively leading key coalitions and sharing our data and learnings to develop new solutions in collaboration with peer companies.

We are also very aware of the criticality of good governance underpinning our ESG work, including the need for transparent disclosures and reporting. As the requirements in this area continue to evolve, we continue to enhance our systems and processes.

I hope you find the progress and learnings from this year's Snacking Made Right report informative and inspiring. Above all else, what I am most proud of is the passion and perseverance of my Mondele¯z International colleagues around the world who have worked tirelessly to deliver these strong results. Together, we are creating a world where people and the planet thrive.

Christine Montenegro McGrath

SVP, Chief Impact & Sustainability Officer, Mondele¯z International

