Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Die große Turnaround-Spekulation des Sommers: Über 600 % bis zum Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6V9 | ISIN: CA29872T1003 | Ticker-Symbol: E06
Tradegate
27.07.23
19:06 Uhr
0,137 Euro
+0,010
+7,87 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EURO MANGANESE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EURO MANGANESE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1130,13931.07.
0,1080,14431.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2023 | 23:10
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Euro Manganese Inc.: Euro Manganese Confirms Third Fiscal Quarter 2023 Release Date and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") will file its Third Fiscal Quarter financial reports after TSX.V market close on Thursday, August 10, 2023 (prior to ASX market open on Friday, August 11, 2023).

Fiscal Q3 2023 Conference Call Details

Euro Manganese will host its fiscal Q3 conference call in mid September as per below. These dates take into consideration the end of August holiday period in North America and Europe.

Calls will be hosted on Zoom, with the ability to dial-in or join via web link. Questions may be asked directly or using the chat function. Replays and transcripts of both calls will be available on Euro Manganese's website: www.mn25.ca. The content of both calls will be the same.

CALL #1 - For North American and UK/European Audiences
North AmericaUK/Europe
DateMonday, September 11, 2023Monday, September 11, 2023
Time8:30am PDT | 11:30am EDT4:30pm BST | 5:30pm CEST
Registration:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d_J7uZPBQxqfMjpuq2P1eg (https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d_J7uZPBQxqfMjpuq2P1eg)

CALL #2 - For Australian Audiences and UK/European Audiences
AustraliaUK/Europe
DateTuesday, September 12, 2023Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Time4:00pm AEST | 2:00pm AWST7:00am BST | 8:00am CEST
Registration:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_udfkAbo5SgGHG5cdb2nqpg (https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_udfkAbo5SgGHG5cdb2nqpg)


About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX.V and the ASX, and is also traded on the OTCQX.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inquiries

Dr. Matthew James
President & CEO
+44 (0)747 229 6688

Louise Burgess
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Communications
+1

Company Address: #709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8
Website:www.mn25.ca


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.