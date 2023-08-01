Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2023) - Metalo Manufacturing Inc. (the "Issuer" or "MMI") (CSE: MMI) at a Special Meeting of the Board, advises the previous filings pertaining to the US legal disputes against Metalo Manufacturing Incorporated, Grand River Ironsands Incorporated, and Francis MacKenzie, as it relates to Forks Special Metals Inc., have been dismissed. One dispute remains and a response from North Atlantic Iron Corporation was filed on June 20, 2023.

Today's issuance of options to insiders totaling 1,145,000 (5.4% of shares issued) for release as per the Share Option Plan (Approved by shareholders in 2017 and reapproved in 2022) at a price of $0.25/share for a period of 5 years.



Shares o/s 21,169,233 Options Granted Available Total Options (20%) 4,233,846 2,245,000 1,988,846 Max. to Insiders (10%) 2,116,923 2,040,000 76,923

ABOUT METALO MANUFACTURING INC.

MMI is a 44% shareholder of Grand River Ironsands Incorporated ("GRI"). GRI owns a 100% interest in Pure Fonte Ltée (pig iron production). GRI owns 90% of Labrador Sands Inc. which owns the mining rights for a resource near Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL. Ongoing discussions pertaining to the financing of the pig iron project, and separately the mineral sands remain active and ongoing.

For additional information contact:

Liz MacKenzie, Corporate Communications

(902) 233-7255

liz@metalo.ca

