Taj Quantum Awarded Patent for Groundbreaking Type II Superconductor

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Taj Quantum, a pioneer in quantum technology and blockchain-based authentication systems, is pleased to announce the awarding of a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its Above Room Temperature Type II Superconductor. This unique type II superconductor, patent #17249094, operates at a wide range of temperatures - including those well above room temperature, from about -100° F (-73° C) to about 302° F (150° C) - a characteristic uncommon in the world of superconductors.

Taj Quantum Type II Superconductor (Graphene foam-based)

Inventors John Wood and Paul Lilly, renowned for their extensive work with graphene and related materials, celebrated the announcement. "We are living in thrilling times where new discoveries are being made across a variety of fields," said John Wood. Paul Lilly added, "Our main objective is to pinpoint applications that can rapidly benefit everyone by providing the quickest-to-market capability."

Founded originally as LGC in 2018 by Paul Lilly, Taj Quantum has grown exponentially over the past year, securing numerous contracts supporting the U.S. Military and large businesses. This superconductor patent marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to drive scientific advancements.

"We are in an odd position holding a patent to a technology that could prove revolutionary in many fields. The last thing we want to do is gatekeep access to further scientific developments. We are working with our attorneys to develop a means to open-source our technology for Universities and non-profit groups while retaining rights associated with monetizing derivative technologies without burdening those technologies. It's a fine line that we need to walk," said TQ CEO Paul Lilly.

As the company continues to grow and innovate, Taj Quantum is committed to hiring a new scientific team and building associated laboratory and production facilities. They aim to bring this superconductor technology into everyday electronics over the next decade.

About Taj Quantum

Taj Quantum is a forward-thinking company specializing in quantum technology, blockchain-based authentication systems, and now, groundbreaking superconductor technology. Established as a subset of LGC by Paul Lilly, Taj Quantum is dedicated to driving scientific advancements and fostering a world of secure, efficient communications.

