WKN: A2DWRQ | ISIN: US40052A4076
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO CLARIN SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO CLARIN SA GDR 5-Tage-Chart
01.08.2023
Grupo Clarín S.A.: Grupo Clarin S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA; LSE:GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 11:00am Eastern Time (12:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Friday, August 11, 2023, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=rp9S4zq4

The webcast presentation will also be available at https://ir.grupoclarin.com

About the Company
Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and Broadcasting and Programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires:In London:In New York:
Grupo Clarín S.A.Jasford IRFig Corporate Communications
Samantha OlivieriAlex MoneyCamilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +54 11 4309 7104Tel: +44 20 3289 5300Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: investors@grupoclarin.comE-mail: alex@jasford.comEmail: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771378/Grupo-Clarin-SA-To-Host-Webcast-Presentation-to-Discuss-Second-Quarter-2023-Results

