EQS Newswire / 01/08/2023 / 09:25 UTC+8 Profit Alert: Leon Inspection's Resilient Business Delivered over 30% Profit in 2023 Interim Results [Hong Kong-31, July 2023] The reputable international inspection and testing company, China Leon Inspection Holding Limited ("Leon Inspection" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")(Stock code: 1586.HK) is pleased to announce that, in the first half year of 2023, the Group delivered high-quality and steady development momentum amid the streamlined management systems and continuous enhancement of its brand credibility. The Group expects to record an over 30% increase in profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2023. The Board is of the view that the substantial increase is mainly fueled by the following factors: 1. CONTINUOUS STRENGTHENING OF TRADITIONAL BUSINESS, RAPID DEVELOPMENT OF NEW BUSINESS Commodity services (natural resources and commodities) are the pillar of the Company's core business, demonstrating great business resilience during cycles and stability in delivering business results. The Company continued to expand its professional service capacity to facilitate a better flow of global trade. The continuous and steady growth of commodity services further solidified the Company's leading market position in the segment. In addition, the Company actively carried out M&A activities through the "2+X" strategy to enter into ESG-related business areas. Led by the "ESG-oriented development", emerging business such as clean energy, environmental protection and climate change under the mergers and acquisitions approach had developed rapidly. The traditional business and new business fully delivered maximum synergy, which laid a solid foundation for long-term development and drove the overall revenue growth of the Company. 2. ENHANCED MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AND COST CONTROL MEASURES The Company implemented an enhanced operation management system, effectively boosting the operating efficiency and delivering effective cost control. The Company captured TIC market trend and focused on business development, continuously deepening cooperation with major customers, steadily promoting the development of various businesses, and constantly enhancing service quality. The Company continued to strengthen quality control, constantly optimized resource allocation and management, and effectively boosted the operating efficiency of various business working flows. By further enhancing economic efficiency through effective cost control, we managed to drive the growth of the Company's net profit. 3. CONTINUOUS STRENGTHENING OF SUSTAINABILITY AND BRAND CREDIBILITY The Company continued to expand its professional service capacity, constantly doubled down on research and development of digital management platforms, enhanced its platform capacity building, and further highlighted its brand credibility and influence. The Company continued to enhance its laboratory layout, and its service network has further expanded from major trade ports and hub cities in the Asia-Pacific region to emerging markets in South America and Africa, so as to meet the one-stop service needs of global customers in a timely and high-quality manner. Relying on its global networks, the Group has further enhanced its ability to serve international leading customers. The order-taking capability of each business division and the delivery capability of laboratories have been enhanced with the expansion in quality customers base, which effectively boosted the overall profitability of the Group. Mr. Yang Rongbing, executive director and vice chairman of China Leon Inspection Holding Limited stated that: As the leading fast-growing enterprise in the Asia-Pacific region, the Group will thoroughly implements the long-term vision of sustainable development, continue to strengthen its strong brand advantage and solid operation capability, actively expand related business in the TIC markets at home and abroad, and further consolidate our leading position in niche markets to strive to create better returns to shareholders. About China Leon Inspection Holding Limited China Leon Inspection Holding Limited (stock code: 1586. HK) was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange in 2016. The Company is China's first international leading inspection and testing company listed in Hong Kong, focusing on integrated solutions for climate change and green and low-carbon sustainable development. The Company provides global industry leaders with a wide range of one-stop services in testing, and inspection, as well as technical and consulting services around the clock, focusing on four key areas, namely commodity services, clean energy, environmental protection and climate change, empowering global industry leaders to achieve ecofriendly and low-carbon transformation. It is the pioneer in the Chinese TIC listed companies to fast complete a global network expanding its presence from major trading ports and hub cities in the Asia Pacific region to emerging markets in South America and Africa serves, and comprises 63 branches and professional laboratories globally. ESG-oriented development is a key priority for the Company's "2+X" development strategy. 