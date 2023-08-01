Anzeige
WKN: A0MQ1F | ISIN: NL0000852564 | Ticker-Symbol: AACA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.08.2023 | 07:34
Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts further optimises portfolio through divestment dispense activities

Utrecht, 1 August 2023

Aalberts N.V. has reached an agreement to divest 100% of the shares of Disptek Group (Disptek), based in Germany, Italy, United Kingdom and North America. Disptek generates an annual revenue of approximately EUR 75 million with 275 employees.

Disptek is part of our divestment programme as presented during the Capital Markets Day in December 2021.

To realise our strategic objectives, Aalberts focuses on four technology clusters with strong market positions, high margin and growth potential and sustainable impact. We continue to optimise our portfolio and allocate our capital in the most efficient way.

Disptek will become part of new strategic ownership, fully active in its core business. We would like to thank all employees of Disptek for their loyalty and ongoing efforts during the many years of Aalberts' ownership.

The results of Disptek will be deconsolidated as of 1 September 2023 after finalising all necessary formalities.

Attachment

  • press release in pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aac8f917-6d95-4f4a-b522-2acaf44fad68)

