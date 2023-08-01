Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - Reyna Law Firm's Dallas office has launched new legal services in direct aid of vehicle accident survivors and bereaved families, with a particular focus on distracted driver cases. With these new services, Reyna Law Firm aims to provide car accident victims with specialist guidance, offering counsel on their potential next steps. In the event that their crash was caused by another motorist driving while texting or using a phone in another capacity, the firm details subsequent strategies that target compensation for any injuries or damage sustained.

For more information see https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/dallas.

Reyna Law Firm Launches Dallas Distracted Driver Accident Claim Representation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/175630_68fa1fa1d4088951_001full.jpg

The service launch comes as the dangers of driving while distracted continue to present themselves on major highways in and around cities such as Dallas. Reyna Law Firm points to recent NHTSA figures that demonstrate the perilous nature of driver inattention - specifically, it caused more than 3,500 fatalities in 2021 alone.

Due to the significant amount of commercial vehicle traffic both en route to Dallas and out of the city at all times, suggests the firm, the risk of deadly collisions is high. Reyna Law Firm also notes that when distracted drivers enter the equation, that risk only increases. The injuries that follow can be catastrophic - which is why its new services are built to target substantial compensatory figures.

Reyna Law Firm's attorneys are familiar with the injuries that can occur as a result of high-impact vehicle crashes - as well as the medical costs that come with treatment. With its new services, the firm uses medical documents while liaising with care providers in the formation of evidence in injury claim cases.

After valuing claims based on past damages and projected future expenses, Reyna Law Firm's new services also enable its lawyers to pursue reimbursement for such losses. As explained by the firm, this can involve extensive negotiations with guilty drivers as well as their legal counsel and associated insurers.

Further, its new services are brought forward in anticipation of the tactics and loopholes that insurance companies often attempt to exploit. Reyna Law Firm warns that the primary goal of insurers is to minimize payment awards - and as such, its team can now step in to counter their moves while providing injured accident victims with courtroom representation if necessary.

Interested parties in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth area can learn additional details about Reyna Law Firm and its new services at https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/dallas.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lewis

Phone: 682-251-1981

Email: james@jreynalawfirm.com

Organization: Reyna Law Firm Dallas

Address: 17330 Preston Road #200 D, Dallas, TX 75252, United States

Website: https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/dallas

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175630