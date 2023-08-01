OTAQ Plc: Unaudited Interim Results

DJ Unaudited Interim Results

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) Unaudited Interim Results 01-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 August 2023 OTAQ plc ("OTAQ", the "Company" or the "Group") Unaudited Interim Results OTAQ, the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets, is pleased to announce unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023. Financial Highlights: H1 2023 H2 2022 H1 2022 Group (restated)* (restated)* GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Revenue 1,801 1,345 2,708 Gross profit 883 611 1,191 Adjusted EBITDA** (347) (473) 454

*Figures restated to reflect the change of year end from 31 March to 31 December

**Adjusted EBITDA means earnings before income, tax, depreciation, exceptional costs, impairment, share option charges and amortisation

Highlights:

-- Record rental income achieved by Offshore division's core OceanSense product

-- Two new six figure orders received for shrimp sonar devices from Minnowtech LLC for delivery in H2 FY23

-- Live Plankton Analysis beta live systems now deployed at customer sites in Scotland and Ireland

-- Initial customer contracts signed for Water Quality Monitoring product in Chile following contractssigned in Scotland in 2022

-- Sealfence sales made to Scandinavian countries; regulatory trials ongoing in other territories

Post-Period Highlights:

-- Current order profile to support in excess of GBP4m of Revenue for FY23

-- Significant further orders for shrimp sonar devices which, if achieved in this financial year, willsubstantially enhance revenue expectations

-- Further Sealfence sales expected in H2

-- Offshore division continuing to benefit from further strengthening market demand

Commenting on the results and prospects, Phil Newby, Chief Executive at OTAQ, said:

"The Board is satisfied with these results which are in line with our budget for the year. The Group is now delivering on the strategic goals set for OTAQ to realise its full potential, significantly increase shareholder value and return the Group to profitability.

"I am confident of achieving at least GBP4m Revenue in the current year and we have the potential to substantially exceed this based around the order enquiries we are currently receiving. Shareholders will be updated accordingly with developments."

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

OTAQ's aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is at the advanced development stage of a potentially game changing live plankton analysis system (LPAS). It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers in multiple large global territories.

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

OTAQ's offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

Summary

The Group presents its unaudited interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023.

Trading

As anticipated, revenue has improved from H2 2022 of GBP1.3m to GBP1.8m (H1 2022: GBP2.7m) with the Offshore division achieving GBP1.4m (H2 2022: GBP0.9m, H1 2022: GBP1.4m) and the Aquaculture division achieving GBP0.3m (H2 2022: GBP0.4m, H1 2022: GBP1.0m). The Company has reported an Adjusted EBITDA* loss of GBP347k (2022: profit GBP454k)

Offshore

The Offshore division, as expected, has continued to build on the strong performance reported in 2022. The opportunities identified in new international markets through investment in sales resource are now coming to fruition with the OceanSense subsea leak detection system achieving record rental levels in H1 2023. The launch of a deep water OceanSense 4 model has been particularly well received as well as further sales of the Group's advanced IP subsea camera systems. We are confident that the strong performance of the Offshore division will continue into H2 2023.

Aquaculture

Having launched a number of exciting new products for the aquaculture sector in the last 12 months, the challenge is to now build on the early interest shown at launch across the industry. From Minnowtech LLC, a company we continue to hold a 15% investment in, we have received significant orders for the shrimp sonar devices. Two six-figure orders are scheduled for delivery in H2 2023 with the prospect of further orders from Minnowtech in the remainder of 2023.

As announced in April, the Group has secured its first trial partners for the Live Plankton Analysis System (LPAS). The LPAS product automatically identifies phytoplankton around marine aquaculture sites that could potentially result in harmful algae blooms adversely impacting on fish health and reducing yields. Through the system's AI technology, the local analysis software program generates on-site alerts for staff, alerting the presence of specific algae species that are of concern in a particular area, enabling farmers to respond to any threat far quicker than the current manual process. The first beta systems have been deployed in Ireland and in Scotland.

The Group's Water Quality Monitoring System, currently for salmon farmers, provides continuous monitoring and recording of crucial environmental parameters across the entire growing cycle, supplying invaluable visibility and insight to support the maintenance and safeguarding of fish welfare. Contracts or orders have been fulfilled to supply the systems to salmon farms in Chile and in Scotland.

As reported previously, revenue from the Group's historically core product, Sealfence, has reduced significantly since 2022. However, we are pleased to report that a modest level of Sealfence sales to customers in Scandinavia was achieved in H1 2023, with regulatory trials ongoing in other territories.

Geotracking

Trials with OTAQ's partners serving the rail sector, which commenced in 2022, are continuing as planned with a number of successful field trials now completed. This is a highly regulated sector and, accordingly, progress can be slow. However, the Group is hopeful that the first significant orders will be received in H2 2023.

Financial Highlights for the six months ended 30 June 2023

The results for H1 2022 and H2 2022, being the six months to June 2022 and six months to December 2022 respectively, are restated for comparative purposes following the Company's change of accounting reference date from 31 March to 31 December.

H1 2023 H2 2022 H1 2022 Group (restated)* (restated)* GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Revenue 1,801 1,345 2,708 Gross profit 883 611 1,191 Adjusted EBITDA** (347) (473) 454

*Figures restated to reflect the change of year end from 31 March to 31 December

**Adjusted EBITDA means earnings before income, tax, depreciation, exceptional costs, impairment, share option charges and amortisation

H1 2023 H1 2022 (restated) GBP'000 GBP'000 Operating loss (709) (638) Amortisation of intangible assets 134 424 Impairment of assets - 311 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 84 88 Depreciation on property, plant and equipment 144 269 Adjusted EBITDA (347) 454

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of GBP0.35m from a profit of GBP0.45m in 2022. This reduction followed the exit of the Sealfence industry in Scotland and the investment in growing new product lines made in 2023.

Net debt as at 30 June was GBP0.51m (2022: GBP1.23m) with cash balances of GBP0.91m.

Outlook

I am pleased that the Group is on track to achieve the Board's growth target for 2023 with revenue of at least GBP4.0 million in the current year and a return to EBITDA profitability in the current year within reach if this revenue figure can be improved upon, as anticipated.

The Offshore Division continues to benefit from strengthening market demand and, whilst the timing of new client orders can be difficult to predict, we anticipate significant further orders for shrimp sonar devices, together with further sales of the Sealfence, in the current financial year. We also expect to see further progress and initial sales from railway customers in the Geotracking Division.

Phil Newby

Chief Executive Officer

The Board confirms that to the best of its knowledge the consolidated half year financial statements for the six months to 30 June 2023 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting amended in accordance with changes in IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements, as adopted by the UK

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Half-year ended Notes 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 (restated) GBP000 GBP000 Revenue 1 1,801 2,708 Cost of sales (918) (1,517) Gross profit 1 883 1,191 Administrative expenses (1,592) (1,829) Operating loss (709) (638) Finance expense (64) (79) Exceptional items 2 - (127) Loss on ordinary activities before taxation (773) (844) Taxation 14 250 Loss for the period (759) (594) Other comprehensive loss - - Total Comprehensive Loss (759) (594) Attributable to: The Group (759)) (594)

As per note 3, Losses Per Share were 0.6p (2022: 1.6p) and Diluted Losses Per Share were 0.6p (2022: 1.6p).

The loss for the period arises from the Group's continuing operations and is attributable to the equity holders of the parent.

There were no other items of comprehensive income for the period (2022: GBPnil) and therefore the loss for the period is also the total comprehensive loss for the period.

The notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Notes 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 31 December 2022 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Assets Non-current assets Plant and equipment 710 829 582 Right-of-use assets 277 393 364 Unlisted investments 511 511 511 Intangible assets 3,118 3,153 3,008 4,616 4,886 4,465 Current assets Inventories 1,023 1,126 937 Trade and other receivables 1,081 1,212 689 Income tax asset 111 166 275 Cash and cash equivalents 913 930 2,337 3,128 3,434 4,238 Total assets 7,744 8,320 8,703 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 614 684 503 Deferred payment for acquisition - 236 - Leases 169 173 172 Financial liabilities 5 465 441 447 1,248 1,534 1,122 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax - 176 - Leases 82 201 181 Financial liabilities 5 817 1,270 1,054 899 1,647 1,235 Total liabilities 2,147 3,181 2,357 Net assets 5,597 5,139 6,346 Capital and reserves Share capital 6 1,280 5,662 1,278 Share premium 6 5,842 3,281 5,834 Deferred shares 6 5,286 - 5,286 Share option reserve 134 150 134 Merger relief reserve 9,154 9,154 9,154 Reverse acquisition reserve (6,777) (6,777) (6,777) Other reserve 400 384 400 Revenue reserve (9,722) (6,715) (8,963) Total equity 5,597 5,139 6,346 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Issued Share Deferred Share Merger Reverse Other Revenue Total Equity Premium shares option relief acquisition Reserve Reserve Equity capital reserve reserve reserve GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 At 30 June 2022 5,662 3,281 - 150 9,154 (6,777) 384 (6,715) 5,139 Loss for the period - - - - - - - (2,248) (2,248) Sub-division and (5,286) - 5,286 - - - - - - conversion of shares Issues of shares 902 2,553 - - - - - - 3,455 Transfer on expired (16) 16 - - options At 31 December 2022 1,278 5,834 5,286 134 9,154 (6,777) 400 (8,963) 6,346 At 1 January 2023 1,278 5,834 5,286 134 9,154 (6,777) 400 (8,963) 6,346 Loss for the period - - - - - - - (759) (759) Issues of shares 2 8 - - - - - - 10 At 30 June 2023 1,280 5,842 5,286 134 9,154 (6,777) 400 (9,722) 5,597 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating loss (709) (638) Adjustments for non-cash/non-operating items: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 143 269 Impairment of property, plant and equipment - 311 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 84 88 Amortisation of intangible assets 134 119 Impairment of intangible assets - 295 Gain on remeasurement of deferred consideration payable - 40 Exceptional charges - (127) Share option charge 10 30 (338) 387 Changes in working capital: Increase / (decrease) in inventories (87) 168 Increase in trade and other receivables (391) (190) Increase / (decrease) in trade and other payables 110 (894) Cash from operations (706) (529) Taxation 177 84 Net cash from operating activities (529) (445) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of tangible fixed assets (267) (10) Purchases of intangible assets (243) (285) Interest received 10 - Deferred payment of acquisition - (15) Net cash used in investing activities (500) (310) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds on issue of shares - 1408 Expenses of share issues - (70) Repayment of loans (219) (189) Principal element of lease payments (102) (60) Interest paid (74) (79) Net cash from financing activities (395) 1,010 Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,424) 255 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,337 675 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 913 930 Notes to the condensed financial statements 1. Segmental information

The Group operated as three primary segments, being the rental and sales of aquaculture products (Aquaculture), rentals of underwater measurement and leak detection devices in the Offshore market and the development and manufacture of products for geo-tracking industries (Geotrackers). This is the level at which operating results are reviewed by the chief operating decision maker to make decisions about resources, and for which financial information is available. All revenues have been generated from continuing operations and are from external customers.

Half-year ended 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 GBP000 GBP000 Analysis of revenue Aquaculture equipment rentals, sales and associated charges 319 993 Offshore equipment rentals, sales and associated charges 1,444 1,362 Geotracking 38 353 1,801 2,708 Half-year ended 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 GBP000 GBP000 Analysis of gross profit Aquaculture equipment rentals, sales and associated charges 80 386 Offshore equipment rentals, sales and associated charges 818 681 Geotracking (15) 124 883 1,191 2. Exceptional items

Exceptional items in the prior period of GBP0.13m include legal and professional costs associated with the January 2022 issue of new shares and restructuring costs. 3. Losses per share

Basic earnings or losses per share are calculated by dividing the loss or profit after tax attributable to the equity holders of the Group by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year. Diluted earnings or losses per share are calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of shares outstanding to assume conversion of all potential dilutive shares, namely share options.

The calculation of earnings or losses per share is based on the following losses and number of shares:

Half-year ended 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 GBP000 GBP000 Loss for the period attributable to the owners of the Group (759) (557) Weighted average number of shares: -- Basic 127,900,627 37,129,411 -- Diluted 172,278,124 43,012,568 Basic earnings per share (pence) (0.6) (1.5) Diluted earnings per share (pence) (0.6) (1.5) 4. Loan repayment

During the period, the Group repaid GBP0.22m of loans provided under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme. 5. Share capital and share premium

The called-up and fully paid share capital of the Company is as follows:

30 June 2023 30 June 2022 GBP000 GBP000 Allotted, called-up and fully paid: 127,976,373 Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each 1,280 5,662 (2022: 37,746,852 of GBP0.15 each) 6. Financial instruments - classification and measurement

Financial assets

Financial assets measured at fair value include the following:

Half year ended 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 GBP'000 GBP'000 Unlisted equity securities 297 297 Investments made in unlisted equity securities 214 214 511 511 ????? ????? 7. Basis of preparation of half-year report

This condensed consolidated interim financial report for the half-year reporting period ended 30 June 2023 has been prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The interim report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2022 and any public announcements made by OTAQ PLC during the interim reporting period. This interim financial information has not been reviewed nor audited by the auditors. The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year and corresponding interim reporting period, except for the adoption of new amended standards as set out below.

New and amended standards adopted by the Group

A number of new or amended standards became applicable for the current reporting period. The Group did not have to change its accounting policies or make retrospective adjustments as a result of adopting these standards.

Going concern

The Directors have considered going concern and whilst the Company needs to continue to monitor cash flow carefully, the Directors believe that the group has sufficient cash to meet its obligations.

Significant estimates and judgements

The Group shall assess at each reporting date whether there is any indication that non-current assets may be impaired. The Directors believe that at the half-year reporting period ended 30 June 2023 no indicators of impairment existed. The Directors continue to monitor regulatory and market developments and their impact on the carrying value of the assets.

