Eternalsun Spire launched a solar simulator to test the performance, stability, and reliability of perovskite, tandem, thin film, and conventional PV technologies.Dutch metrology equipment supplier Eternalsun Spire launched LED Light Soaker, a steady-state solar simulator based on light-emitting-diode (LED) technology that features adjustable irradiance and precise temperature control. According to the manufacturer, the new simulator is suitable for modules and PV devices in a range of sizes, and is already in use at research labs and quality control labs. "We have orders for 80 systems. Of those ...

