Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (OTCQB: IXIXF) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the ongoing lithium brine sampling program in Alberta, Canada. Field crews gathered brine samples from three more wells at the Fox Creek East project (see Figure 1 below). All samples are at AGAT Laboratories for chemical assay analysis with results anticipated within two to three weeks. Our lithium brine sampling program continues to advance weekly and is anticipated to be completed in the next six weeks.

Figure 1: Fox Creek East Sampling Locations

The map above shows the location of the three wells sampled last week (orange), one well sampled mid-July (yellow), four wells sampled in early July (in green), the 7 additional wells identified for sampling (red), and results from historical samples (blue).

About the Fox Creek Lithium Brine Projects

The Fox Creek Projects are located adjacent to active exploration and development work being undertaken by Lithium Bank (TSXV:LBNK), namely their Boardwalk and Park Place projects. The Fox Creek Projects cover an area of 114,522 hectares and is comprised of the Fox Creek East (45,568 hectares), Fox Creek West (59,738 hectares) and Fox Creek Central (9,216 hectares) areas. The first pass exploration and sampling program will target 5-10 wells in each of the Fox Creek East and Fox Creek West areas. These areas are targeting the Devonian-aged reefs, including the Swan Hills Formation of the Beaverhill Lake Group, which has the highest consistent lithium concentrations according to sampling data from the Alberta Geological Survey.

About Indigo Exploration

Indigo Exploration is an emerging petro-lithium brine explorer with 147,904 hectares of Metallic and Industrial Minerals permits in Central Alberta, Canada. The Company's three primary lithium projects are the Fox Creek (114,522 hectares), Leduc (23,488 hectares) and Peace River (10,048 hectares) which are located within the heart of lithium exploration and development in Western Canada.

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director of Indigo Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined in

National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

