Dienstag, 01.08.2023
01.08.2023 | 10:10
Empowering Working Moms: Momcozy's 'Real Support' Campaign Echoes World Breastfeeding Week's Theme

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023.' As a comprehensive provider of maternity products and solutions, Momcozy's campaign was envisioned with the World Breastfeeding Week Organization's official 2023 theme, 'Making a difference for working parents' in mind. The slogan highlights the prevalent workplace challenges breastfeeding mothers encounter, often prompting them to cease breastfeeding sooner than recommended.

Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms

Understanding the difficulty of balancing multiple roles as a working mom, Momcozy is dedicated to support through accurate breastfeeding information, nurturing supportive communities, and versatile maternity products like the S12 Prohands-free breast pump, the comfortable Seamless Floral Push-Up Nursing Bra, and the relieving Kneading Lactation Massager.

At its 'Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms' seminar taking place on August 12th in Scottsdale, Arizona, Momcozy is extending its support by providing access to professional lactation consultants and introducing its own breastfeeding program to further the education of moms on breastfeeding.

"As a brand dedicated to making lives 'cozier' for moms, we aim to provide comprehensive, tangible support to breastfeeding mothers across every facet of their lives," stated a Momcozy representative. "This holds especially true in the workplace, where breastfeeding moms still face persistent challenges. This Breastfeeding Week and beyond we strive to help moms explore and enjoy the comfort and empowerment that comes with being a 'cozy mom,' and to give them the resources to meet their breastfeeding goals."

Likewise, Momcozy continues to offer ongoing support through its one-stop-shop maternity products and solutions. In line with this year's initiative, Momcozy is offering discounts ranging from 15-20% on Amazon. The sale will be hosted on its Amazon page starting today (August 1st) to August 6th.

About Momcozy
Momcozy strives to be a companion for moms from pregnancy through the early stages of motherhood. With its breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products, Momcozy brings the very best in comfort to moms everywhere. With continuous innovation and mother involvement, Momcozy has created products dedicated to making moms' lives easier and more comfortable.
https://momcozy.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0536c036-52cd-487e-a7a5-5946f84e868c


