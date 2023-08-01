Momcozy Reinforces its Commitment to Breastfeeding Mothers for World Breastfeeding Week 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023" campaign. The initiative focuses on providing mothers with accurate breastfeeding information, cultivating supportive communities via educational courses, and delivering comprehensive maternity solutions through its products.







Since 2021, Momcozy has collaborated with Arizona-based photographer Alicia Samone, unifying breastfeeding moms in a group photo to normalize and empower public breastfeeding. This year, Momcozy aims to expand the dialogue and bolster support through its 'Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms' seminar in Scottsdale, Arizona on August 12th, joined by a certified panel of breastfeeding consultants answering moms' most pressing questions.

Complementing its expanded efforts to provide accurate information and educational resources, Momcozy will also showcase its line of high-quality products designed to simplify every aspect of a breastfeeding mom's life.

Momcozy's range of hands-free breast pumps, featuring the versatile M5 (https://momcozy.com/products/all-in-one-m5-wearable-breast-pump-painless-to-pump?utm_source=pr-cj8&utm_medium=contents&utm_campaign=pr-cj8), efficient S12 Pro (https://momcozy.com/products/momcozy-s12-pro-wearable-breast-pump?utm_source=pr-cj8&utm_medium=contents&utm_campaign=pr-cj8), and enduring S9 Pro (https://momcozy.com/products/momcozy-s9-pro-wearable-breast-pump?utm_source=pr-cj8&utm_medium=contents&utm_campaign=pr-cj8), designed to offer moms the support to go about their day with freedom, whether at home, at work, or on the go.

Products for the home, including Momcozy's Video Baby Monitor (https://momcozy.com/products/momcozy-video-baby-monitor?utm_source=pr-cj8&utm_medium=contents&utm_campaign=pr-cj8) for constant, worry-free supervision, and its antimicrobial Natural Bamboo Diapers (https://momcozy.com/products/momcozy-natural-bamboo-diaper) for reducing diaper rash and keeping little ones comfortable and happy.

Momcozy's top-rated nursing bras (https://momcozy.com/products/breastfeeding-seamless-wirefree-nursing-bras) allow moms to enjoy the best in comfort, support and convenience while nursing, pumping, or just enjoying their day.



"Breastfeeding poses challenges beyond feeding, but in everything moms do," said a Momcozy representative. "We want to lend our support this World Breastfeeding Week and beyond by giving moms empowering resources during this journey, so they can be 'cozy' in every aspect of their lives."

Alongside this initiative, Momcozy is kicking off with a 20% discount across its website, with a special 30% markdown on nursing and pumping bras from August 1st to 7th.

About Momcozy

Momcozy strives to be a companion for moms from pregnancy through the early stages of motherhood. With its breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products, Momcozy brings the very best in comfort to moms everywhere. With continuous innovation and mother involvement, Momcozy has created products dedicated to making moms' lives easier and more comfortable.

https://momcozy.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad8d469b-7ddc-4e16-907b-f9f84ae4c9e4