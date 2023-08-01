Anzeige
01.08.2023
WKN: 913531 | ISIN: GB0004300496
0,1660,17410:52
Pan African Resources Plc - Update to Commissioning Date of the Mintails Project

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

Pan African Resources PLC Pan African Resources Funding Company

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales Limited

under Companies Act 1985 with registered Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) with limited liability

Share code on AIM: PAF Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Share code on JSE: PAN Alpha code: PARI

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or "the Company" or "the Group")

UPDATE TO COMMISSIONING DATE OF THE MINTAILS PROJECT

Shareholders and noteholders are referred to the announcement released by Pan African on 1 August 2023 regarding the closing of the Group's Mintails project (the Project) funding and are advised that the Project will be commissioned in the latter half of the 2024 calendar year (and not the 2025 calendar year as previously stated).

Rosebank

1 August 2023

For further information on Pan African Resources, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information

Corporate Office

The Firs Office Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered Office

Second Floor

107 Cheapside

London

EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644

info@paf.co.za

Chief Executive Officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial Director

Deon Louw

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor Relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company Secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Ross Allister/David McKeown

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0)11 011 9200

Joint Broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint Broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800


© 2023 PR Newswire
