Pan African Resources Plc - Update to Commissioning Date of the Mintails Project

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

UPDATE TO COMMISSIONING DATE OF THE MINTAILS PROJECT

Shareholders and noteholders are referred to the announcement released by Pan African on 1 August 2023 regarding the closing of the Group's Mintails project (the Project) funding and are advised that the Project will be commissioned in the latter half of the 2024 calendar year (and not the 2025 calendar year as previously stated).

1 August 2023

