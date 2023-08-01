Observation status of AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" supplemented with additional reason

Nasdaq Riga decided on August 1, 2023 to immediately apply an additional reason for applied observation status to AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" (DPK1R, ISIN kods: LV0000100212) considering that AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" has not paid for the listing on the Secondary list. Observation status is applied to AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" according to Nasdaq Riga Rules on Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated by the Exchange Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 8, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if the Issuer has not paid the listing fee within the time limit and in the amount specified by the Exchange and the payment is overdue for more than 6 months. The observation status which was applied on September 29, 2022 is still in force. The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.