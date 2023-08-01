Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.08.2023
WKN: 502361 | ISIN: LV0000100212 | Ticker-Symbol: UGC
Stuttgart
01.08.23
11:26 Uhr
0,124 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
01.08.2023 | 10:34
145 Leser
Observation status of AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" supplemented with additional reason

Nasdaq Riga decided on August 1, 2023 to immediately apply an additional reason
for applied observation status to AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" (DPK1R, ISIN
kods: LV0000100212) considering that AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" has not
paid for the listing on the Secondary list. 

Observation status is applied to AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" according to
Nasdaq Riga Rules on Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the
Markets Regulated by the Exchange Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 8, which
stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if the Issuer
has not paid the listing fee within the time limit and in the amount specified
by the Exchange and the payment is overdue for more than 6 months. 

The observation status which was applied on September 29, 2022 is still in
force. 

The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
