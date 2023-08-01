Pexapark, a Swiss consultancy, has studied energy storage drivers, value streams, contractual agreements, and regional perspectives in Europe. It says that one obstacle to deployment is the inability to properly model revenue, and notes that 15% of companies plan to use AC coupling for projects in the next three years. Pexapark says in a new report that European developers and investors are increasingly using AC coupling in co-located renewables-plus-storage assets throughout Europe. According to the report, approximately 15% of the surveyed companies plan to use AC coupling for their projects ...

